US men's basketball advances to semifinals with rout of Brazil

Team USA took another step toward a fifth straight Olympic men's basketball gold medal by rolling past Brazil in the quarterfinals.

This live blog about the Team USA-Brazil quarterfinal has ended. See more updates from today's Olympics action here.

What to Know

  • In their first win-or-go-home contest of the 2024 Olympics, the No. 1-seeded Americans cruised past Brazil by a score of 122-87 in the quarterfinals.
  • Devin Booker led six American players who scored in double figures with 18 points, while Anthony Edwards added 17 off the bench. LeBron James nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine assists.
  • Kevin Durant surpassed Lisa Leslie as the all-time leading scorer in American Olympic history with 11 points in the win.
  • The final four teams standing in the Olympic men's basketball tournament are Team USA, France, Germany and Serbia.

Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and LeBron James starred as the U.S. men's basketball team rolled past Brazil and into the Olympic semifinals. Here's how the quarterfinal game played out:

