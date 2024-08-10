2024 Paris Olympics

Travis Scott released with no charges after arrest over a Paris hotel altercation during 2024 Olympics

The Paris prosecutor’s office said, “the police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor”

By Jonathan Landrum and Barbara Surk | The Associated Press

Rapper Travis Scott was released from French police custody without a charge after his arrest at a Paris hotel following an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Saturday.

In a statement, the Paris prosecutor’s office said, “the police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor.”

Scott’s US-based representative and his lawyer did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press on the development.

Scott was arrested early Friday after police were called to the Georges V hotel to detain a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” according to the prosecutor's earlier statement. The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his bodyguard.

After Friday's arrest, a representative of the rapper said they were “in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to resolve this matter swiftly and will provide updates when appropriate.” The representative spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the United States rally over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

Scott, one of the biggest stars in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

In June, Scott was arrested in Miami Beach on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication after officers said they had found him at the city’s marina shouting obscenities at people on a yacht and disobeyed their order to leave.

Surk reported from Nice, France.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

