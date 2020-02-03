100+ Dazzling Film Costumes Go on Free View

Oscar Week is now glittering brightly, and while there are plenty of screens around town showing the nominees, there's only one place where a fashion fan can see costumes from all five films nominated for Best Costume Design. It's the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, in DTLA, which has featured an exhibition full of marvelous movie costumes, each winter, for the last 28 years.

Eager to spy over 100 costumes from several 2019 films, including the aforementioned Costume Design nominees? As well as costumes from "Black Panther," last year's Oscar winner for Best Costume Design? You've got about six weeks to soak in the sartorial splendor, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 4.