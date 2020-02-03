100+ Dazzling Film Costumes Go on Free View

Oscar Week is now glittering brightly, and while there are plenty of screens around town showing the nominees, there's only one place where a fashion fan can see costumes from all five films nominated for Best Costume Design. It's the
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, in DTLA, which has featured an exhibition full of marvelous movie costumes, each winter, for the last 28 years.
Eager to spy
over 100 costumes from several 2019 films, including the aforementioned Costume Design nominees? As well as costumes from "Black Panther," last year's Oscar winner for Best Costume Design? You've got about six weeks to soak in the sartorial splendor, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
A view of the 28th annual “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design” exhibition, at the FIDM Museum, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Los Angeles. The exhibition is free to the public, Tuesday, February 4, through Saturday, March 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Joker” costumes by Mark Bridges, Academy Award nominee for Costume Design. (L to R) Costumes worn by actor: Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” costumes by Arjun Bhasin. Costumes worn by actor: Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Little Women” costumes by Jacqueline Durran, Academy Award nominee for Costume Design. (L to R) Costumes worn by actors: Emma Watson as Meg March, Emma Watson as Meg March, Laura Dern as Marmee March, Saoirse Ronan as Jo March, Florence Pugh as Amy March (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Queen & Slim” costumes by Shiona Turini. (L to R) Costumes worn by actors: Bokeem Woodbine as Uncle Earl, Daniel Kaluuya as Slim, Jodie Turner-Smith as Queen (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Dumbo” costumes by Colleen Atwood. Costumes worn by actor: Eva Green as Colette Marchant (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” costumes by Arianne Phillips, Academy Award nominee for Costume Design. (L to R) Costumes worn by actors: Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth
Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Jojo Rabbit” costumes by Mayes C. Rubeo, Academy Award nominee for Costume Design. (L to R) Costumes worn by actors: Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo, Scarlett Johansson as Rosie, Sam Rockwell as Captain Klenzendorf, Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo, Scarlett Johansson as Rosie (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Captain Marvel” costumes by Sanja Milkovic Hays. Costume worn by actor: Brie Larson as Captain Marvel (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“The Irishman” costumes by Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, Academy Award nominees for Costume Design. (L to R) Costumes worn by actors: Kathrine Narducci as Carrie Bufalino, Stephanie Kurtzuba as Irene Sheeran, Stephen Graham as Anthony ‘Tony Pro’ Provenzano, Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Rocketman” costumes by Julian Day. Costumes worn by actor: Taron Egerton as Elton John (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Avengers: Endgame” costumes by Alexandra Byrne and Judianna Makovksy. (L to R) Costumes worn by actor: Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)