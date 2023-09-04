A boutique, inspired by ‘The Witching Hour,' is now casting a spell at Roger's Gardens

What to Know Halloween Boutique at Roger's Gardens

The limited-time pop-up, on view over a few September and October weeks, debuted on Sept. 1

Free entry; Corona del Mar

Spying a pretty pile of stuffed pumpkins near an orange candelabra at the heart of your favorite store?

It must be September, or at least near Halloween, the time of year when ghoulish gewgaws materialize on the shelves of the shops we frequent.

But some shopping destinations go the dastardly distance when it comes to staging a bewitching scene, with imaginative design, eerie lighting, and the sort of handsome display cases that appear to be part of a larger story.

Roger's Gardens, that Corona del Mar hub for all things home, has become the spot to see stylish and spooky decorations, gifts, and fun finds, all wrapped up in a distinctive and timely theme.

Halloween Boutiques in recent years paid playful tribute to the Universal Monsters and Jack Skellington, too; now "The Witching Hour" is brewing at the flower-packed, pot-pretty place, a favorite Orange County go-to for gardeners and plant people.

Take a peek at the garden center's 2023 Halloween Boutique now, and do visit soon, before all of the eerie objet d'art and ghostly goodies have been snapped up by early visitors.

A tempting table setting made for Halloween night.

Roger's Gardens Frogs, snakes, skulls, and mice: The Bewitched Boudoir brims with memorable critters.

Roger's Gardens It's bathtime in the Bewitched Boudoir.

Roger's Gardens Grumpy mugs and poisoned apples hold quirky court in the Potion Pantry.