A ‘Cabinet of Curiosities' Creaks Open in Corona del Mar

Southern California will soon bubble with a full-on cauldron of fall-related fests, events, and destinations, but there is one place that remains a spooky stand-out, year after year: Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar.

The outdoors-and-more store, a sizable spot that features decorations for the home, planters and plants for the yard, and plenty of items that add dash to domestic settings, has become regionally famous for its holiday-themed boutiques.

Multiple rooms are devoted to various themes and ideas. Past years have seen Harry Potter-inspired settings and ye olde Victorian shoppes. Now in 2021, it is about a quintet of classic characters, the monsters made famous in the early movies of Universal Studios.

A "Cabinet of Curiosities" Halloween Boutique will open on Sept. 3, 2021, and it is free to see. Do show with funds if something frightful catches your eye, of course.