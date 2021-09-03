A ‘Cabinet of Curiosities' Creaks Open in Corona del Mar

By Alysia Gray Painter

Southern California will soon bubble with a full-on cauldron of fall-related fests, events, and destinations, but there is one place that remains a spooky stand-out, year after year: Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar.

The outdoors-and-more store, a sizable spot that features decorations for the home, planters and plants for the yard, and plenty of items that add dash to domestic settings, has become regionally famous for its holiday-themed boutiques.

Multiple rooms are devoted to various themes and ideas. Past years have seen Harry Potter-inspired settings and ye olde Victorian shoppes. Now in 2021, it is about a quintet of classic characters, the monsters made famous in the early movies of Universal Studios.

A "Cabinet of Curiosities" Halloween Boutique will open on Sept. 3, 2021, and it is free to see. Do show with funds if something frightful catches your eye, of course.

14 photos
1/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
A "Cabinet of Curiosities" opens on Sept. 3, 2021.
2/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
Roger's Gardens has become known for its lavish and detailed Halloween boutiques.
3/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
Make for 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road in Corona del Mar to visit this vault of strange finds.
4/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
Admission is free, and most goodies are for sale.
5/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
As Halloween grows near, and shoppers have bought some of the frightful objects, the shops will seem a little more... echo-y. So do visit near the start of September to see them brimming with eerie items.
6/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
Are you looking for a few terrifying trees for your Halloween mantel? Here you go.
7/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
The "crimson supper" theme of Dracula's dining hall lends the space oodles of atmosphere.
8/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
Classic posters lend panache to the displays.
9/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
Frankenstein's monster is the focal point for a "laboratory"-themed nook. Gargoyles sit alongside the character in a ghoulish display of delight.
10/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
The Mummy also has his own bone-laden location.
11/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
Faux spiders and insects add oodles of eek-a-tude.
12/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
The boutique has several visionaries behind it, In 2021, the team included Creative Director Eric Cortina, Head Merchant Hedda Staines, and Crystal Pittman, the Associate Buyer.
13/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
You can see some of the Halloween items found in a "Cabinet of Curiosities" on the Roger's Gardens site.
14/14
Photography by Bimi Fafowara + Marisa Pinette
Don't "bride" your time: Visit the Corona del Mar shop soon, before all of these ghoulish goodies dematerialize in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

