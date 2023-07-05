A massive Disneyland exhibition is on magical view in Burbank

What to Know The Joel Magee Disneyland Collection at the Burbank Town Center Mall

On view through July 16, Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Van Eaton Galleries auction will happen July 17-19

Disneyland's birthday month is in full and sunny swing, and fans will find numerous ways to honor The Happiest Place on Earth's big 68th, from visiting the Anaheim theme park on July 17 to watching documentaries about its star-studded 1955 opening.

Many aficionados will also be rolling along the 5 freeway in the days ahead, not to call upon the Orange County landmark but rather to swing by Burbank Town Center Mall.

That's where the Joel Magee Disneyland Collection is on view through July 16, "the largest privately owned collection of Disney Parks memorabilia in the world."

The exhibition is open Wednesday through Sunday and the auction that will follow? Van Eaton Galleries is at the helm of the July 17 through 19 event.

How did the Disneyland Collection land in Burbank for its limited-time viewing event rather than Studio City, where Van Eaton Galleries is based? "The collection is so large, we cannot fit it into our current location!" says the auction company.

"Highlights include ride vehicles, props, signage, vintage souvenirs, and the largest single collection of Disneyland Attraction Posters, including some that are the only examples known to exist." Some Walt Disney World favorites, like EPCOT's beloved Figment, are also featured in the exhibition.

Traipse by some of these treasures now, then make a date to visit the exhibition in Burbank before its easy-to-remember closing date: July 16, the eve of Disneyland's birthday.

Detail of "The Story of Disneyland" opening year guidebook (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)

Detail of an Original Pirates of the Caribbean Plaque Painting (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)

A Rolly Crump It's a Small World Clock Concept Model (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)

A "Skyway" Original Bucket Vehicle Signed by Bob Gurr (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)

A Snow White's Scary Adventures Attraction Vehicle (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)

Detail of a Dumbo Flying Elephants Fastpass+ Distribution Sign (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)