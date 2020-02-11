A New Pop-up Will #VROOM Into Fontana

By Alysia Gray Painter

Snagging a sweet snapshot of a super-speedy race car?

It's not so easy. You may get some blur, and experience a focus issue, due to the automobile's extreme pedal-meeting-metal velocity.

But taking a blur-free snap in a colorful setting that pays homage to the sport of racing?

That can happen, for sure, when #VROOM, a "one-of-a-kind experience" built around "inspired Instagrammable moments" throws the parking brake at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

The two-day pop-up will be the bridge from February to March. That means it is occurring on February's extra day in 2020 (that would be Saturday the 29th) and Sunday, March 1, too.

How to zoom into this souped-up street o' selfies? You'll find it at the speedway's O'Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone on Feb. 29 and March 1, and you'll need a ticket to enter. (Tickets start at $45.)

The zone will also boast a live music, driver appearances, and Lefty's Fun Zone, as well as other vroom-adjacent activities and goings-on.

Have you cruised through just about every take-a-selfie space in Southern California, but still haven't found the one devoted to wickedly fast cars?

Turn your own vehicle in the direction of Fontana for this two-day, helmets-on, checkered-flag fun time.

#VROOM, a two-day Instagram-ready pop-up, will coincide with the Auto Club 400 Weekend.
Race-style symbols, like checkered flags, will the selfie-ready spaces.
You'll need a race ticket to visit #VROOM, which is located in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone.

