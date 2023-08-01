A new route will shimmer at ‘Carved,' the popular pumpkin pop-up

What to Know 'Carved' at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

The fall festival features thousands of carved pumpkins lining several pathways around the spacious garden

Opens Oct. 6, 2023; tickets will go on sale to members on Aug. 23 and the general public on Sept. 6

Pumpkin-themed pop-ups unfurl their tantalizing tendrils throughout Southern California in September and October, with daytime bounce-house-y bashes, seasonal foodie affairs, and other events giving fall fans some fun.

But the shimmering series at Descanso Gardens, the one that features thousands of artistically imagined gourds, holds a special place in many an autumn-loving heart.

It is, after all, an evening event, one that puts emphasis on the natural world, and its illuminated allure continues to draw devotees year after year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's "Carved," a "mesmerizing pumpkin wonderland" in La Cañada Flintridge, and it will be back, for several enchanting nights, beginning on Oct. 6, 2023.

The garden announced the details of its return on Aug. 1, along with some on-sale dates you'll want to jot down: Members may buy tickets on Aug. 23, while the general public can secure admission on Sept. 6.

The 2023 event, which concludes on Oct. 29, which include several novel features, including a new route, fresh photo-ready spots, a larger ofrenda in honor of Día de los Muertos, and lots more.

Peek back at pumpkin-y pictures from recent years gone by. Oh, and if you're seeking 2023 details about "Enchanted Forest of Light," the holiday experience at the lush, oak-packed destination, you can find it on the Descanso Gardens site.

Scarecrow and pumpkin "sunflowers" add fall flair to "Carved." (photo: Descanso Gardens)

The walk-inside Pumpkin House is frequently seen on social media feeds throughout much of October. (photo: Descanso Gardens)

The sizable sea monster, which is covered in colorful gourds, is a fan favorite. (photo: Descanso Gardens)

Tom&Lien Dekyvere’s glow-in-the-dark art installation called "Rhizome" may be admired in the Rose Garden Labyrinth. (photo: Descanso Gardens)