Animals Visited Endeavour While We Stayed Home

A few California Science Center critters called upon the Samuel Oschin Pavilion, which houses the Space Shuttle Endeavour, for a cosmically cute pictorial, a photo shoot that could only happen in the absence of visitors.

The Exposition Park museum is temporarily closed in response to COVID-19.

It isn't often that a rat and a Pancake Tortoise can roam around one of the most famous space vehicles ever built, and a snake can see a capsule, but keepers treated their charges to an in-house field trip and took a few memorable snapshots, all to summon some smiles during this #SaferatHome time.