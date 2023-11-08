Attractions and eateries will honor Veterans Day with events, deals, and free entry

What to Know Veterans Day is on Nov. 11

The National Park Service is waiving admission at all fee-charging national parks on Nov. 11, including Yosemite

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden in San Marino will offer veterans free admission on Nov. 10

Pausing to pay heartfelt tribute to veterans is something we gratefully do each Veterans Day, as do numerous businesses, cultural institutions, and places of natural beauty.

Veterans Day occurs each Nov. 11 as a "celebration to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good."

There are many ways to mark the august occasion, with several happenings taking place at Southern California museums, attractions, restaurants, and cultural centers.

And far beyond our region, too: One of the biggest observances happens in the national parks, or rather at the gates of those parks that charge entry fees. Veterans Day is a free day in the national park system, meaning admission will be waived for all visitors on Nov. 11 at Yosemite National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, and several other gorgeous destinations.

Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills will hold an in-person event on Nov. 11 with speeches, music performances, a wreath-laying ceremony, a military flyover, and kid-friendly activities. The 64th Annual Veterans Day Celebration begins at 11 a.m. at the Hall of Liberty.

Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa will hold a Veterans Day Commemoration on Nov. 11. The All-American Boys Chorus will perform at the free afternoon gathering, while "the unveiling of a new plaque honoring our fallen heroes and veterans who served post 9/11" will be a centerpiece.

Country Campout Weekend Presented by Subaru will brim with great live music and a great goal: To give back to those who have served. "The event organizers have pledged to donate $1.00 for each ticket sold to 'Shelter to Soldier,' and Subaru has graciously agreed to provide additional funds to increase the total donation," shares the festival team.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens will welcome veterans on Friday, Nov. 10 with free admission (along with one guest). Attendees are invited to savor the "reflection, peace, and enjoyment in the beauty and tranquility of The Huntington Gardens." The Pipia & Ma Welcome Home Fund, a Pasadena Community Foundation Fund, is presenting the day.

Veterans may visit the ticket window at the San Marino garden on Nov. 10.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is waiving admission for veterans as well as active military personnel on Saturday, Nov. 11, but keep in mind that advance reservations will be required.

SkyPark at Santa's Village, near Lake Arrowhead, is also giving veterans a free day out at the Christmas-inspired attraction; this deal is happening Nov. 9-12. This is valid at the door with ID.

The Pacific Wheel at Santa Monica Pier will shimmer with patriotic symbols and imagery on the evenings of Nov. 10 and 11; if you happen to be in the city early on Nov. 10, feel free to join a Veterans Day Ceremony at the pier at 10 in the morning.

Many restaurants will treat veterans to a meal or special dish on Nov. 11. Farmer Boys will say "thank you" with a free Big Cheese, all day long. Just be sure to show your identification to enjoy the gratis goodie.

photo: Pacific Park

Black Angus Steakhouse will be the place for a complimentary steak dinner on Friday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; just be sure to have your veteran's ID with you. Veterans will enjoy a "juicy 6oz Top Sirloin with home-styled mashed potatoes and fresh broccoli with garlic butter" at any of the 32 locations.

NORMS will treat veterans to its famous Four Deuces — that's two eggs, two sausage links, two strips of bacon, and two hotcakes on Nov. 11; just be sure to dine there or get it to go, and have your identification ready.

And BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is the place for a complimentary Chocolate Chunk Pizookie — with $11.95 purchase — for veterans on Nov. 11. There's a second deal, too; check out all of the details now.