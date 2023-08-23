Beignets to gumbo: Disneyland offers an early peek at the Tiana's Palace menu

What to Know Tiana's Palace restaurant opens at Disneyland Park on Sept. 7, 2023

The eatery is inspired by the 2009 Walt Disney Pictures animated film "The Princess & the Frog"

Louisiana classics, including beignets, add fun flavor to the New Orleans Square spot

So many memorable menus are spun off from cinematic gems, with dishes, drinks, and desserts appearing in the real world as odes to fictional realms.

But when a beloved movie actually has a restaurant at its happy heart, you can bet that the dining experience that follows the film will be especially magical, merry, and meal-worthy.

An eatery is one of the special settings of "The Princess & the Frog," the 2009 animated feature from Walt Disney Pictures. Tiana, the story's heroine, is dreaming of opening her own restaurant, a place where great New Orleans tunes, amazing eats, and community will flourish.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Now fans will be able to visit Tiana's Palace restaurant on this side of the screen, when the fanciful dining destination opens on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Disneyland Park.

"In addition to drawing inspiration from cuisine in the Crescent City, the Disneyland Resort culinary team makes an effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible," shared the team behind the tasty new cafe.

Muffaletta, icebox pie, and gumbos star on the quick-service menu, as well as decadent coffees and meals for young diners. Read more on the official Disney Parks Blog and check out some yummy snapshots below.

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort Muffuletta Sandwich (Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – mortadella, salami, rosemary ham, cheddar, provolone and house-made olive relish on toasted New Orleans sesame seed bread, served with red beans & rice and house-made pickles. Available beginning Sept. 7, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

7 Greens Gumbo with Chicken & Andouille Sausage: white beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes and heirloom rice. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

7 Greens Gumbo (plant-based): white beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes and heirloom rice. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Gulf Shrimp and Grits: simmered in creole sauce with cheesy grits. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Cajun Spiced Half Chicken: brushed with BBQ sauce and served with baked macaroni and cheese & coleslaw. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

House-filled Beignet featuring lemon ice box pie filling topped with lemon glaze. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Joffrey's Coffee® Chicory Cold Brew topped with sweet cream. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)