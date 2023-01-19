Blooming Good News: Tickets to The Flower Fields Are Now on Sale

What to Know The Flower Fields in Carlsbad

Millions of colorful Giant Tecolote Ranunculus bloom at the sizable outdoor attraction, which rambles over 50+ acres

The attraction's season runs from March 1 through Mother's Day each year; peak bloom usually arrives in April; 2023 tickets went on sale on Jan. 19

Growing over 70 million of anything takes time, no surprise, and plenty of effort, and oodles of know-how, and copious amounts of can-do, and lots of weather-based luck, too.

But when it comes to the topic of time and the world-famous Flower Fields, there is an actual calendar to keep in mind, for the outdoor attraction does observe the same open-season dates, each and every year.

The opening date? It's always March 1.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The closing date? It's always the second Sunday in May, which is, yes, Mother's Day.

And along the wonderful way? Row after row after row of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms will burst into beautiful being, prompting thousands of Californians, and people from well beyond our state, to visit the incredibly visual location with cameras in tow.

But the calendar for the Carlsbad destination begins well in advance of March 1, for tickets for The Flower Fields always go on sale several weeks in advance.

So here's something sunny to bring springtime warmth to a chilly winter's day: You can now secure your admission to The Flower Fields.

Tickets to the popular seasonal sight went on sale on Jan. 19, along with this year's inspiring call to action: "Live Colorfully" is the 2023 theme.

An adult ticket is $23, but there are a few ticketing tiers to consider before you buy.

And while the plump and lavishly petaled flowers are the main draw for most visitors, The Flower Fields offer several fetching diversions created for spring-loving visitors, including past attractions like the scent-tastic Sweet Pea Maze, the Artist Garden, and other stop-and-snap-a-pic places.

Special events, including in-garden dinners and pop-up concerts, also have dotted the schedule in recent years.

As for when you'll want to visit?

That can be a delightfully difficult decision, for many people want to be there when alllll of those eye-popping acres are hitting their flowery peak.

Yes, we said "alllll" and we meant it: It's quite the showstopping scene, thanks to the showy specimen's Technicolor-like appearance.

The peakiest part of the peak often happens in April at The Flower Fields, though the undeniably fabulous flowers begin to pop weeks before the attraction opens.

In fact, the first Giant Tecolote Ranunculus of the year is always a much-anticipated sign of spring.

This welcome first guest hasn't appeared at the 2023 party yet, but the earliest bud of 2022 debuted on Jan. 24, so the wait won't be long.