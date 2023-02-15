Boysenberry Fest to Sweeten Springtime at Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm

March 10 through April 16 in Buena Park

Theme park admission is required; food and drink purchases are additional

Food festivals, those bite-packed, ultra-breezy, flavor-strong spectaculars, are definitely a summertime staple.

But one of Orange County's eat-iest affairs colorfully kicks off more than a week ahead of winter officially concluding.

And yes, we do mean "colorfully," for this theme park-based bash involves fancifully fashioned foodstuffs that are tinged with lavender hues, and purple oomph, and a variety of violets. It's the Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry Festival, a popular, month-plus event that finds the famous fruit tarting up all sorts of savory and sweet dishes.

If tarter and tangier tastes are your particular fancy, take a pleasing peek at some of the desserts and main meals that will appear on the 2023 line-up; piquant pictures may be found below.

It all begins on March 10, and you'll need to purchase admission to the Buena Park destination to attend the fest. And, of course, you should have funds for the fun foodstuffs.

Why is the boysenberry the ultimate main character in the storied theme park's long and rollicking story?

If you're a Knott's lover then you know that the superstar berry, co-developed by theme park founder Walter Knott nearly a century ago, has been synonymous with the attraction-packed spot for several delicious decades.

Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry Sausage on a Boysenberry Hoagie with Boysenberry Mustard

Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry BBQ Beef Tips over Parmesan Grits

Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry BBQ Meatball Pizza

Knott's Berry Farm A bevy of boysenberry-themed desserts

Knott's Berry Farm Elote with Boysenberry Butter and Cotija Cheese

Knott's Berry Farm Vegan Tofu, Vegan Sliders, and Veggie Chili, all boasting yummy hints of boysenberry.

Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry drinks