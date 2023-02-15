Food Festival

Boysenberry Fest to Sweeten Springtime at Knott's Berry Farm

And a bit of wintertime, too; the tart temptations being to roll out at the theme park in mid-March.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know

  • Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm
  • March 10 through April 16 in Buena Park
  • Theme park admission is required; food and drink purchases are additional

Food festivals, those bite-packed, ultra-breezy, flavor-strong spectaculars, are definitely a summertime staple.

But one of Orange County's eat-iest affairs colorfully kicks off more than a week ahead of winter officially concluding.

And yes, we do mean "colorfully," for this theme park-based bash involves fancifully fashioned foodstuffs that are tinged with lavender hues, and purple oomph, and a variety of violets. It's the Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry Festival, a popular, month-plus event that finds the famous fruit tarting up all sorts of savory and sweet dishes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

If tarter and tangier tastes are your particular fancy, take a pleasing peek at some of the desserts and main meals that will appear on the 2023 line-up; piquant pictures may be found below.

It all begins on March 10, and you'll need to purchase admission to the Buena Park destination to attend the fest. And, of course, you should have funds for the fun foodstuffs.

Why is the boysenberry the ultimate main character in the storied theme park's long and rollicking story?

If you're a Knott's lover then you know that the superstar berry, co-developed by theme park founder Walter Knott nearly a century ago, has been synonymous with the attraction-packed spot for several delicious decades.

Knott's Berry Farm
Boysenberry Sausage on a Boysenberry Hoagie with Boysenberry Mustard
Knott's Berry Farm
Boysenberry BBQ Beef Tips over Parmesan Grits
Knott's Berry Farm
Boysenberry BBQ Meatball Pizza
Knott's Berry Farm
A bevy of boysenberry-themed desserts
Knott's Berry Farm
Elote with Boysenberry Butter and Cotija Cheese
Knott's Berry Farm
Vegan Tofu, Vegan Sliders, and Veggie Chili, all boasting yummy hints of boysenberry.
Knott's Berry Farm
Boysenberry drinks
Knott's Berry Farm
Cajun Shrimp Po Boy with Coleslaw and a Boysenberry Remoulade

This article tagged under:

Food FestivalBuena ParkKnott’s Berry Farmfruit
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us