New Britney Spears Experience Hits the Grove Area

So you're moving, out on a dance floor, where the lights are low, and the speakers are thumping, and the song that's playing is "Circus" or "(You Drive Me) Crazy" or another dance-strong Britney Spears single. And then, without warning? You're completely in the zone, feeling the music, the crowd, the moment, the joy.

But what if you could actually enter The Zone, though, a capacious space themed to several of Britney's greatest songs? You can, at 3rd and Fairfax, for an immersive, snap-a-pic experience devoted to Brit's most vivacious vibes is opening on Jan. 31. The name? The Zone: The Britney Spears Experience.