New Britney Spears Experience Hits the Grove Area

So you're moving, out on a dance floor, where the lights are low, and the speakers are thumping, and the song that's playing is "Circus" or "(You Drive Me) Crazy" or another dance-strong Britney Spears single. And then, without warning? You're completely in the zone, feeling the music, the crowd, the moment, the joy.

But what if you could actually enter The Zone, though, a capacious space themed to several of Britney's greatest songs? You can, at 3rd and Fairfax, for an immersive, snap-a-pic experience devoted to Brit's most vivacious vibes is opening on Jan. 31. The name? The Zone: The Britney Spears Experience.

11 photos
1/11
The Zone Los Angeles
The Zone: The Britney Spears Experience is running from Jan. 31 through April 26, 2020.
2/11
The Zone Los Angeles
Find it at 6310 W. 3rd Street, near 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue.
3/11
The Zone Los Angeles
The space promises to immerse Britney buffs "in the life and legacy of the star."
4/11
The Zone Los Angeles
One location you'll visit? Oh yes, it's "Britney High."
5/11
The Zone Los Angeles
"... Baby One More Time" receives its pop culture due in the locker-lined space.
6/11
The Zone Los Angeles
Snapping pictures throughout the attraction? A must. The whole walk-through should take around an hour to 90 minutes.
7/11
The Zone Los Angeles
Venture to the cosmos, or at least this atmospherically lit nook, for some "Oops... I Did It Again" love.
8/11
The Zone Los Angeles
Eager to enter this "Circus"? Keep in mind that The Zone is open every day of the week, except for Tuesday.
9/11
The Zone Los Angeles
You'll even grab your moment with the paparazzi.
10/11
The Zone Los Angeles
Will there be merch? For sure. Look for items paying homage to the star's past tours in the shop.
11/11
The Zone Los Angeles
Days are selling out, so nab your admission ASAP. Tickets for The Zone: The Britney Spears Experience run from $59.50 to $64.50.

