Bulldogs Reigned as Rain Soaked Cute Contest

Ever seen a pup playing in the mud? Then you've witnessed a display of pure messy joy. But sometimes a Lassie's longed-for mud bath must wait, for there are beauty contests to enter, the kind that only involve Bulldogs.

And a line-up of damp and delightful dogs wiggled, snarfled, and charmed the judges at the 16th Annual National Bulldog Beauty Contest at Marine Stadium in Long Beach on Feb. 9, 2020. The rain was fierce at times, but so were the Fido cuddles, curly tails, and super-sweet snouts on display. Coo over some of the grey-sky'd, smile-sweet snapshots now...