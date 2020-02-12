Bulldogs Reigned as Rain Soaked Cute Contest

By Alysia Gray Painter

By Alysia Gray Painter

Ever seen a pup playing in the mud? Then you've witnessed a display of pure messy joy. But sometimes a Lassie's longed-for mud bath must wait, for there are beauty contests to enter, the kind that only involve Bulldogs.

And a line-up of damp and delightful dogs wiggled, snarfled, and charmed the judges at the 16th Annual National Bulldog Beauty Contest at Marine Stadium in Long Beach on Feb. 9, 2020. The rain was fierce at times, but so were the Fido cuddles, curly tails, and super-sweet snouts on display. Coo over some of the grey-sky'd, smile-sweet snapshots now...

The Scene

What to do, where to go and what to see

Doughnuts + Pudding + Cake 2 hours ago

Find Valentine’s Treats That Are Gooey-Good

National Audubon Society 5 hours ago

The Great Backyard Bird Count Takes Wing

15 photos
1/15
Justin Rudd
The 16th Annual Bulldog Beauty Contest took place on Feb. 9, 2020.
2/15
Justin Rudd
Haute Dogs is behind the yearly Fido meet-up.
3/15
Justin Rudd
Money raised from the entries at the event goes to help community projects around Long Beach.
4/15
Justin Rudd
Bulldog buffs still turned out, and smiled, despite the dreary weather.
5/15
Justin Rudd
Umbrellas were the ultimate accessory of the day.
6/15
Justin Rudd
Several pups, representing other breeds, showed up to compete in a host of light-hearted competitions, including Best Smile, Best Senior, and Best Tail.
7/15
Justin Rudd
So many beautiful faces mugged it up.
8/15
Justin Rudd
Launderpet and Grandma Lucy's were behind the day's prizes.
9/15
Justin Rudd
This sweetheart took time to pose during a drier moment.
10/15
Justin Rudd
As is tradition at the Haute Dog events, there's a red carpet provided for the pooches.
11/15
Justin Rudd
And ribbons, perfect for displaying on the front of a fridge, were handed out.
12/15
Justin Rudd
There are a number of other Haute Dog events during the year, including an upcoming Poetry Contest in March.
13/15
Justin Rudd
Have a hound that deserves renown?
14/15
Justin Rudd
Keep your eye out for information on the 2021 Bulldog Beauty Contest, which happens right around Valentine's Day each year.
15/15
Justin Rudd
Will rain stay away for the tender to-do's 17th anniversary? "Woof," which, of course, means "stay tuned."

This article tagged under:

Cute Canine ConventionLong BeachBulldog Love

More Photo Galleries

A New Pop-up Will #VROOM Into Fontana
A New Pop-up Will #VROOM Into Fontana
Winter Is Back in Big Bear
Winter Is Back in Big Bear
In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars
In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars
2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion
2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us