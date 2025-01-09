The Bunny Museum, a quirky Altadena gem, vows to rebuild following fire

Altadena has long been a place that's synonymous with artistic originality, offbeat innovation, and an imaginative populace.

Few area destinations have symbolized that creative and quirky spirit like The Bunny Museum, a rabbit-themed repository home to over 46,000 adorable and cute items, from bunny art to stuffed toys.

The Lake Avenue location was the museum's second home; it started in a private Pasadena home in 1998.

The museum, which began in the late 1990s, met an agonizing fate during the Jan. 7-8 firestorm: It is gone, as reported by museum owner Candace Frazee on social media.

"Sad and heartbreaking to report that The Bunny Museum burnt to the ground," shared Ms. Frazee. "Open 26 years. The world's only museum about everything bunny. Guiness World Record certified — 1999, 2011, 2023."

Ms. Frazee reports that her husband and museum co-owner Steve Lubanski fought to save the building, which was "the last building to burn" in the vicinity of the museum.

A later post shared by the The Bunny Museum thanked its fans and supporters for the outpouring of emotion. Included in Ms. Frazee's message was a vow to rebuild, though where exactly remains, for the moment, under discussion.

The couple is also in search for "a temporary place to live"; they have their animals in tow, including, of course, a few cute bunnies.

One note: Ms. Frazee advises that fans beware of false accounts and fundraisers made in the museum's name. Official updates and fundraising information will be shared on The Bunny Museum's social pages.