Gourd-loving grown-ups: Gather at a pumpkin patch preview party

What to Know Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest Preview Night at the Cal Poly Pomona Farm

Friday, Sept. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

$85; 21+ only

The ticketed pumpkin patch will welcome visitors of all ages beginning Sept. 28 (it runs weekends through Oct. 27)

The fall can be quite fun for the youngsters — hay barrel mazes, school parties, and nature festivals and other seasonal sweetnesses festoon the calendar — but there are adult-oriented autumn activities, too.

Grown-ups can roam scarier Halloween experiences, if they dare, and take part in costumed late-night revelries, the kind that pop up as Halloween grows near.

But finding a fall festivity at a pumpkin patch that is made for the 21-and-up set? That is rather harder to do, though not impossible.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Look to Cal Poly Pomona, the fresh-air'd home of one of Southern California's most joyful all-ages pumpkin patches, a long-running tradition that frequently sells out on select dates.

But before the popular patch officially opens? There's a 21+ gathering that is all about dishes created by chefs from around the area, as well as wine and beer.

It's the Pumpkin Fest Preview Night, and it will sprout at the Pomona patch on Friday, Sept. 27.

You will be dining at an outdoor location that's synonymous with incredible produce, so, for sure, some of the bites will include goodies grown on the property.

Crust & Crumble, Inka Trails Peruvian Restaurant, and BB's Cafe are some of the regional food and beverage favorites making appetizing appearances at the Pumpkin Fest Preview, which will enjoy its third outing in 2024.

And if you're wanting to taste more Cal Poly palate-pleasers, be cheered: "The university's very own award-winning Innovation Brew Works and Horsehill Vineyards" will be at the kick-off.

Tickets are available now for this evening affair, which will take flower on the first Friday of autumn, which feels especially magical.

If you and your little ones are hoping to visit the Cal Poly Pumpkin Fest, tickets are available now. The wholesome fun begins Sept. 28 and runs every weekend through Oct. 27.