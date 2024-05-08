Calling all ‘Wild Things' to a ‘Late Night at the Skirball' party inspired by Maurice Sendak

What to Know Late Night! Wild Things Are Happening, a celebration in honor of the recently opened Maurice Sendak exhibit

Friday, May 10 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Skirball Cultural Center

$10 general; food and drink available for additional fees

Any maven of Maurice Sendak knows that the thrilling adventures found within the author's beloved books often take place in the realm of slumberland, when the stars are sparkling, the ho-hum hubbub of the day is settling, and a quiet sort of magic is starting to sweetly stir.

"Where the Wild Things Are" and "In the Night Kitchen" are celebrated Sendakian stories that unfold when the moon is high, making the prospect of a real-world evening experience, one that includes a recently opened Maurice Sendak exhibition, particularly appealing.

If you're ready to step into that swirl of starlit magic, make your way to the Skirball Cultural Center on May 10 for a Friday-fun gathering dubbed Late Night! Wild Things Are Happening.

The after-hours enticement features food trucks, a bar, and entry to the "Wild Things Are Happening: The Art of Maurice Sendak" exhibition, which opened at the museum in late April.

Indie outfit Worn-Tin will provide some of the rocking tunes, Ale Cohen will be spinning some sweet songs, and Freak Nature Puppets will bring the strings-with-zing entertainment. (The Skirball is synonymous with puppetry in many fans' minds, thanks to its spring puppet festival, so the puppet cameos are both welcome and anticipated.)

Food trucks — say "hello" and "yum" to Sugo Italiano and Vchos and other tantalizing eateries — and a cash bar are also part of the four-hour festivity.

And STORYTELLING THROUGH MOVEMENT with Zoe Rappaport is the get-together's scintillating, "Sendak-inspired" performance; look for the dancer and choreographer on the institution's front steps.

A general ticket is $10, though there are other tiers, and members of the Skirball are free.

Oh yes: The making of paper crowns is an offbeat activity that feels extremely "Wild Things," given that Max, our brave hero, wears a crown with such aplomb; airbrush tattoos from We Adorn You LA will also up the evening's whimsy quotient.