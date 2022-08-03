Pasadena Humane

Canines to Trot in the Crown City at the Wiggle Waggle Walk

Your pups are invited to the annual Pasadena Humane fundraiser, which trots near Rose Bowl Stadium.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pasadena Humane

What to Know

  • Sunday, Sept. 18
  • Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl
  • $50 registration

Your Rover is like a rose to you, as sweet and as beautiful as a bright flower, and while your Fido's fragrance might not always be rose-like, especially after they've rolled in some tempting mud, they are the constant blossom that opens at the center of your heart.

Well, to get poetical, of course.

But if your beloved blossom hasn't ever been to the Rose City, or to the Rose Bowl Stadium, here's a chance to make that happen, and to help other animals in the process.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run, a mondo, majorly cute, dogs-are-invited fundraiser for Pasadena Humane, will trot outside the iconic landmark on Sept. 18, 2022.

The place?

Pasadena Humane

It's pretty Brookside Park, which is next to the stadium, a shady respite that's well-enjoyed by humans and hounds alike.

You can register as an individual — it's $50 — or put a dream team together, if you and your pals are super-into getting some exercise and taking your tail-wagger out for some socializing among other tail-waggers.

You might even meet Bronco, the 2022 poster dog for the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run. What does one say to a poster dog? Would we be immediately flummoxed, and shy, upon shaking his paw?

pet health 20 hours ago

Tips to Pamper Your Pooch

Free Museum Days Aug 1

Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California

Pasadena Humane assures us that Bronco is a fan of the belly rub, so that might be how we break the ice with this superstar.

Need tips on how to fundraise ahead of the event? There are plenty of barkable, er, workable ideas on this page.

Want to donate if you can't Wiggle nor Waggle on that day? Here's how.

This article tagged under:

Pasadena Humanefundraiser
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us