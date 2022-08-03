Canines to Trot in the Crown City at the Wiggle Waggle Walk

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 18

Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl

$50 registration

Your Rover is like a rose to you, as sweet and as beautiful as a bright flower, and while your Fido's fragrance might not always be rose-like, especially after they've rolled in some tempting mud, they are the constant blossom that opens at the center of your heart.

Well, to get poetical, of course.

But if your beloved blossom hasn't ever been to the Rose City, or to the Rose Bowl Stadium, here's a chance to make that happen, and to help other animals in the process.

For the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run, a mondo, majorly cute, dogs-are-invited fundraiser for Pasadena Humane, will trot outside the iconic landmark on Sept. 18, 2022.

The place?

Pasadena Humane

It's pretty Brookside Park, which is next to the stadium, a shady respite that's well-enjoyed by humans and hounds alike.

You can register as an individual — it's $50 — or put a dream team together, if you and your pals are super-into getting some exercise and taking your tail-wagger out for some socializing among other tail-waggers.

You might even meet Bronco, the 2022 poster dog for the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run. What does one say to a poster dog? Would we be immediately flummoxed, and shy, upon shaking his paw?

Pasadena Humane assures us that Bronco is a fan of the belly rub, so that might be how we break the ice with this superstar.

Need tips on how to fundraise ahead of the event? There are plenty of barkable, er, workable ideas on this page.

Want to donate if you can't Wiggle nor Waggle on that day? Here's how.