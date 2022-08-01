Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California

What to Know Several local museums offer free days, free windows of time on specific days, or complimentary entry for Southern California residents

Many museums require advance reservations for free timed tickets

Parking fees may be required, even on free days; check before you go

"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery.

We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome.

These items and ideas can be found at our local museums and cultural institutions, where the concept of time is also important.

For several Southern Californian destinations feature free days on their monthly calendars, kind-hearted give-back gifts to the community.

Checking the details on a museum's free day or hours before you go, like whether there's a parking fee?

Always a wise plan, especially because advance reservations may be required.

We'll repeat that, with friendly emphasis: Advance reservations may be required at the museums below, so see if a timed ticket, booked ahead of time, is a must before you go. (Even free tickets, at many spots, are of the timed variety nowadays.)

And if you're seeking a caboodle of free museums all on one day, you're in luck: Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, which features complimentary entry at several locations, happens each September.

For once-a-month free days, or all-month-long free days, scroll on...

California Science Center: Ecosystems, the stars, the natural world, and everything in-between (including what we can't quite see)? This Exposition Park science museum covers it all, or a lot of it all, at least. Admission is free, each and every day, even to view the Space Shuttle Endeavour, but special exhibits may be ticketed, and the on-site IMAX theater? That requires admission, too.

California African American Museum: Another gem at Exposition Park, CAAM offers free admission every day but Monday (the museum is closed on the first day of the week). There's a fee to park in Exposition Park, do note, though a Metro stop is a short walk away. Several exhibitions, including "For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California" are currently on view.

The Broad: Contemporary works have found a vibrant home on Grand Avenue, behind the now-iconic "veil" of this DTLA favorite. Entry is always free, but advance timed tickets are a must. And the ever-popular, ever-uplifting "Infinity Mirrored Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away," also free to see, requires a separate reservation. Your next move: Consult the monthly ticket release schedule.

USC Pacific Asia Museum: Call upon this Crown City must-see on the second Sunday of the month, which is always free, and bask in the beauty of several centuries-old pieces. A permanent gallery devoted to the arts of China, as well as limited-time exhibitions (like Elizabeth Gill Lui's lantern photographs) are on view, but do book your timed ticket before you go. Also? Every Thursday is devoted to "pay what you wish" at the Los Robles Avenue museum.

Griffith Observatory: Savoring the majesty of space is free, and so is a visit to this hilltop icon, which will turn 90 in a few years. But while the cosmos are open daily, the cosmos-loving landmark is closed Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Special solstice and equinox programs are also complimentary.

Getty Center: So many wonders are on view at this celebrated repository of treasures, including intricate tapestries, ornate furnishings, delicately rendered pastels, modern photography. And something sweet? It's marking its 25th anniversary in 2022. Admission is free, it is closed on Mondays, timed tickets are required, and parking? That's $20 per car, or $15 if you arrive after 3 o'clock.

Getty Villa: Just a short-ish drive from the Brentwood-based Getty Center is a wondrous wayback world of Greek and Roman antiquities and art. The museum's Malibu location is spectacular, fully complementing the outdoor statuary and gardens. Admission is free, skip going on a Tuesday (it is closed), and, like the Getty Center, parking is $20 per car. After 3 p.m., the cost is $15.

Hammer Museum: Admission is always free at this Westwood art institution, but the museum is closed every Monday, as well as select holidays. Booking your reservation in advance? It's "not necessary," says the Hammer site. Finding lots of paintings, sculptures, and pop-up happenings that beckon the heart and mind? That's always happening at the Hammer.

The Autry in Griffith Park: The museum has become known for outdoor dance events, pop-up markets, and film screenings in recent years, but its permanent and temporary exhibitions, which take their inspiration from the American West, remain at its fascinating heart. The free day at this spot, which is near the LA Zoo? It's the second Tuesday of the month.

Skirball Cultural Center: There are so many widely loved displays at the Skirball, like "Visions and Values: Jewish Life from Antiquity to America," and seeing them on a Thursday? You can, without paying for entry. Be sure to check out the special exhibitions, like the ones devoted to the Jewish deli and Noah's Ark, during your visit.

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden: This sizable plot, an arcadian Arcadia wonderland of flowers, plants, peafowl, turtles, and fanciful buildings, is known for its seasonal classes and events (like "Lightscape" at the holidays). But simply stopping by to enjoy free entry? That can happen on the third Tuesday of the month. Tickets are timed, so get yours in advance.

Descanso Gardens: Like LA Arboretum, the La Cañada Flintridge garden also opens its gates, for free, on the third Tuesday of the month. Also? Parking is free. As for making your advance reservation? That's so important, if you'd like to admire the property's famous Camellia Forest, water features, and Japanese Garden. Spots open up on the first day of the month, or the first Monday, if a month's first day falls on a weekend.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden: One of the most stately gardens around honors a free day on the first Thursday of the month, inviting visitors to spy amazing works of art ("Blue Boy" is a famous favorite), the celebrated roses, and the exquisite Chinese Garden. Procuring your ticket? You'll need to do so on the last Thursday of the month, for the free day that will happen a week later.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art: One of the most venerable of the "when-is-this-museum-free" offerings on the local calendar is the one created by LACMA, which treats Los Angeles County residents to free museum admission after 3 p.m. each weekday. Keep in mind that a few exhibits are set to close in the fall of 2022, including "Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse."

Natural History Museum: Dinosaur bones, sparkly gems, and a whole caboodle of astounding artifacts, both from the wilder world and the history of humankind fill this fantastical realm. It's a realm that treats LA County residents to free entry, from 3 to 5 p.m. each day, though other exhibitions and events, like Butterfly Pavilion, may be separately ticketed.