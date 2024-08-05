CatCon 2024 rocked meow-er power; check out cute pics now

What to Know CatCon 2024 took place on Aug. 3 and 4 at the Pasadena Convention Center

Celebrity cats showed, and feline-loving firefighters, too, as well as several rescue groups

Tens of thousands of people visited the "world's largest convention dedicated to the intersection of cat lovers and pop culture"

The cat-themed convention began in 2015; the dates and details for the 2025 convention will be revealed soon

Phenomenal feline photos?

You surely have a few hundred on your phone right now, the pictures you just can't bear to delete because A) your cat is being extremely adorable or B) your cat is looking directly at you while being extremely adorable or C) the photo is of your cat, no other explanation required.

But feline photographs can take on a different and as-delightful dimension at CatCon, the "world's largest convention dedicated to the intersection of cat lovers and pop culture."

The CatCon snapshots feature feline fans posing in imaginative cat-inspired costumes, falling in love with adoptable cats, and enjoying the meow-y meet-up.

The 2024 meet-up had more purr-suits than a kitten has whiskers; the Pasadena Humane Pet Adoption bustled all weekend long, while the Mad Catter Tea Party rocked "Alice in Wonderland" vibes. Some of the heroes of the animal-championing "Australian Firefighters Calendar" stopped by the expo, too, as did several celebrity cats.

Don't worry if you were napping in a sunbeam and thus couldn't make the 2024 convention; organizers shared a few purr-ty pictures of the fun.

Colorful outfits, many featuring cat ears, are a celebratory sight at CatCon. (photo: Paige Margulies)

A Cat Named Calvin rocked his fancy kerchief and hat while meeting fans. (photo: Paige Margulies)

The Pasadena Humane Pet Adoption area always serves as the heart of the convention, drawing prospective adopters throughout the weekend. (photo: Molly Morrison)

Some 200 kittens were adopted by CatCon's conclusion. (photo: Paige Margulies)

Quirky attire is always a smile-summoning centerpiece; a pair of stylish cat towers sashayed through the scene. (photo: Paige Margulies)

The merch tables brim with imaginative gifts and fun feline finds. (photo: Paige Margulies)

Playful photo opportunities are plentiful. (Photo: Molly Morrison)