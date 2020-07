The Happiest Place on Earth remains temporarily closed, but fans can connect with the Anaheim theme park's 65th anniversary from home on July 17, in several whimsical ways.

Whether you're more of a music maven, or you're keen to know the history of the attraction-filled destination, you can find lively links shared by the resort.

Included on the list? Look for cooking how-tos, Imagineering-themed activities, and a host of happy happenings online.