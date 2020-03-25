Disneyland’s Dapper Dans Harmonize From Home

What to Know Disneyland park's famous barbershop quartet singers

Disneyland is temporarily closed

The Dapper Dans will post another #VoicesFromHome song soon; have your say on the Disneyland blog

Stepping inside the gates of Disneyland park in Anaheim? You'll likely notice the mega flower Mickey near the train. You'll probably spy a princess or two, or Goofy posing for pictures.

And you just might hear the dulcet tones of the Dapper Dans, the theme park's crew of vintage-fun, boater-wearing, stripe-swell singers.

The barbershop quartet-inspired vocalists are often seen around the Anaheim destination's City Hall, on Main Street U.S.A., where they lend robust harmony to such nostalgia-tinged favorites as "In the Good Old Summertime" and Disney gems like "When You Wish Upon a Star."

And while The Happiest Place on Earth is temporarily closed in response to COVID-19, fans of the upbeat choral crew can find the Dapper Dans now performing, for the time being, online.

The Disneyland Blog shared the uplifting news on March 25, along with a link to a Youtube video featuring a "first-of-its-kind performance" by the Dapper Dans.

There's more to come, too, and you can have a say in what the Dapper Dans sing next: Would you like to hear "Grim Grinning Ghosts," a Haunted Mansion standard? The charming "When I See an Elephant Fly"? Or a multi-tune "Disney Medley"?

Have your say on the Disneyland Blog now, where more #VoicesFromHome will be featured in the coming days.