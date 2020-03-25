Buy a Burger, Give a Burger at Hopdoddy

What to Know Use the code Buy1Give1 at check-out

So you've been super-keen about still supporting restaurants during this time when we're diligently staying at home, and we're definitely eating in, as we simultaneously shelter, as a community in the face of COVID-19.

From The Great American Takeout, which happened on March 24, to heartwarming neighborhood efforts to spotlight local eateries, people have been doing their part to order out when they can.

And if you've been craving a burger, the kind that Hopdoddy Burger Bar makes, and wanting to do a little something more, you're in luck: The fast casual chain, which started in Austin and has several Southern California locations, has a new buy-one-give-one Pay It Forward offer.

How it works? Order a burger, input the Buy1Give1 code at checkout, and know that a burger will be donated to someone working in healthcare.

"For every burger purchased, Hopdoddy will donate one burger to healthcare professionals who are working diligently" to help care for us in the face of COVID-19, says the company. "We'll coordinate hands-free drops of burgers with local hospitals to feed their crews."

The company hopes to donate 5,000 burgers, "across all markets," during the Pay It Forward campaign.

Of course, there are more than burgers on the menu, if you want a few savory sides, and beer and wine are also "available with each purchase."

Curbside pick-up? That's happening, but check with your participating location to double-check how you'll procure your burger and the rest of your order.