Ontario earthquake shakes parts of Southern California

Shaking was reported in communities east of Los Angeles due to a magnitude-3.1 earthquake in Ontario.

The quake with a depth of about 3.5 miles was reported at 12:56 p.m.

Weak to light shaking was reported in Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, Upland, Riverside and other areas.

Smaller quakes, ranging in magnitude from 1.0 to 1.8, were reported within an hour of the magnitude-3.1 earthquake. Those were centered near Ontario, Corona and Home Gardens.

