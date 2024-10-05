Crowd gathers for rally and march in downtown LA ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

A crowd gathered in downtown Los Angeles' Pershing Square and marched on nearby streets Saturday in a rally ahead of the Oct. 7 anniversary and the start of the war in Gaza.

The demonstration is one of several pro-Palestinian rallies around the globe. Rallies were planned in major cities, with gatherings expected starting Saturday and peaking Monday, the date of the anniversary.

The anniversary marks one year since the Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Pershing Square gathering began at about 2 p.m. Video from NewsChopper4 showed a crowd gathered at the location, many with flags, banners and signs.

The crowd began marching on streets in the area at about 3:30 p.m.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators also gathered at New York’s Times Square to call for a cease-fire, chanting “Gaza!" to a drumbeat. Some wore keffiyeh scarfs, waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags and held a large cardboard image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with red paint symbolizing blood across his face.

In Rome, several thousands demonstrated peacefully Saturday afternoon until a smaller group tried to push the rally toward the center of the city, in spite of a ban by local authorities who refused to authorize protests, citing security concerns.

In London, thousands marched through the capital to Downing Street amid a heavy police presence. The atmosphere was tense as pro-Palestinian protesters and counterdemonstrators, some holding Israeli flags, passed one another. Scuffles broke out as police officers pushed back activists trying to get past a cordon. At least 17 people were arrested on suspicion of public order offenses, supporting a proscribed organization and assault, London's Metropolitan Police said.

In the northern German city of Hamburg, about 950 people staged a peaceful demonstration with many waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags or chanting “Stop the Genocide,” the DPA news agency reported, citing a count by police. Two smaller pro-Israeli counterdemonstrations took place without incident, it said.

Several thousands protesters gathered peacefully at Paris’ Republique Plaza in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people. Many were waving Palestinian flags while holding posters reading ”stop the genocide,” “free Palestine,” and “hands off Lebanon.”

Pro-Israeli demonstrations are expected to be held Sunday because Jews across the world are still observing Rosh Hashana, or the Jewish new year.