Just days from the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel, an important conversation was held Friday at the Sinai Temple in Westwood with Rom El Hai, a survivor of the Nova Music Festival massacre.

“They say that unity makes us strong,” El Hai told the congregation. “Since the Bible, every time that the Jewish people had a tough time, we stay together and we always win.”

Since the attacks, El Hai has traveled the United States, spreading awareness about the attacks and the rise in antisemitism.

El Hai survived the attack on the Nova Music Festival, where Hamas terrorists killed 364 people and kidnapped 40 others.

“It's almost a year, and we still have so many hostages that still didn't come back,” he said. “Like for them, they're still living in October 7th, 2023.”

The conversation with El Hai, hosted by the temple, is one of many events happening this weekend in Southern California to commemorate the first anniversary of the attacks that left 1,000 people dead at the hands of Hamas, the U.S.-designated terror organization that has controlled Gaza for years.

El Hai said he worries about the possibility of a similar attack happening at other music festivals.

“We all know music is a universal language, and if it could be in the Nova, it can be also in the Burning Man, it can be in Miami, it can be in the EDC,” he said. “It can be in the Coachella, so people need to know what happened, understand what happened and never forget.”

That’s why El Hai said he travels the country, from the East Coast to California, from Florida to Texas, sharing not only his story, but spreading hope that he and his fellow Israelis may one day dance again.

“I think for our Nova victory, our private victory, to go back to the dance floor and dance and celebrate life and celebrate also from the people that, unfortunately, are not with us,” he explained, “and to bring support to the Jewish community is to to bring hope and strength to the Israeli citizens and just be together.”