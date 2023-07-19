Barbiecore, the pink aesthetic inspired by the iconic plastic doll, has extended to the kitchen.

Cafe Landwer, located on the first floor of the Westfield Century City mall, is offering a limited time menu to satisfy its patrons' pink cravings just in time for the release of "Barbie: The Movie" this week.

It's expected to be a big box office double-feature weekend as Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" debut in theaters. The marketing for the Barbie movie has gone viral, and now Cafe Landwer is capitalizing on the hype.

Cafe Landwer's limited time menu — which is available through Aug. 7 — features pink drinks and food ahead of the "Barbie: The Movie" release. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

Cafe Landwer's special menu — which is available through Aug. 7 — features pink drinks and food between $7 and $19. Barbie-inspired menu items include four drink options:

Strawberry Dream - strawberry soju and calpico mixed with fresh cut strawberries over ice (a mocktail version is available)

Glitz & Glitter - refreshing rose garnished with pink shimmer powder

Lovely Latte - hot pink latte that tastes as great as it looks

Summertime Smoothie - ice-cold strawberry smoothie blended with fresh fruits

The food offerings stay true to Cafe Landwer's 'Mediterranean cuisine meets comfort food' motto: fabulous pink house-made hummus and pretty in pink waffles topped with fresh fruit and a home-made pink whipped cream.

The lovely latte, summertime smoothie, strawberry dream and glitz and glitter are the four drinks available on Cafe Landwer's limited time menu. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

The waffles sell out fast though, so be sure to go early or you'll miss out.

The cafe opens every day at 8 a.m., but reservations are recommended. If you need help on navigating the Century City mall or parking, click here for an explainer from the owner.