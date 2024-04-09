Cherry blossom fans: Descanso Gardens just declared that peak bloom has begun

What to Know Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

The Beni Hoshi and Akebono cherry blossoms are looking glorious in the destination's Japanese Garden as of April 9, 2024

Included with admission

April 9 is one of the more magical days on the calendar — it is, after all, National Unicorn Day — and finding fantastical sights may be as easy as stepping outside of your door and soaking in the spring splendor.

But there's an especially enchanting spot in La Cañada Flintridge as the second week of the fourth month takes flight like a winged unicorn might, and the ethereal opportunity to savor it only involves getting there and paying admission to Descanso Gardens.

We are, of course, happily flapping our unicorn wings over what is happening at the flowery property right now. Those legendary lilacs are looking lovely, for sure, but if you step into the Japanese Garden you might just find yourself stepping into a painting.

Nope, there won't be oils and pastels adding color to this whimsical world; rather, the exquisite Beni Hoshi and Akebono cherry blossoms have hit their peak.

The Descanso Gardens social media team made the uplifting announcement on the morning of April 9.

But delaying or dallying, you should not: This peak-y prettiness will not last.

"Beautiful but short-lived, we recommend coming out this week or weekend if you want to enjoy the best of #sakura season here at Descanso," advised the post.

Celebrating the spectacular stretch of "sakura," which means cherry blossoms in Japanese, is a beloved spring rite for many Southern Californians.

No additional fee is required to bask in this beautiful brevity; just pay your admission at the front gate and make your way to the Japanese Garden, where other flower fans will be gathering, in devout wonder, in the days ahead.