Celebrate the Original Farmers Market's 90th anniversary at a new ‘Night Market'

What to Know The Night Market at the Original Farmers Market

Free; Thursday, July 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The festivity will feature live tunes from the '90s and Direct-to-Consumer merchants (those sellers who only sell online) around the Market Plaza area

"Meet Me at Third & Fairfax" has been an uplifting call to action around Los Angeles for nearly nine decades, a promise to a pal that things will be a little brighter, and tastier, for an hour or two.

It's a sweet suggestion that's long been synonymous with the Original Farmers Market, that green-awning'd icon located in the mid-city.

The beloved public market, a celebratory Southern California stalwart known for an array of global eats and easygoing good times, is heading into its 90th anniversary in July, and, as with past milestone moments, there's something special planned.

Prepare to visit a "Night Market," a one-evening-only affair that will include both live music and a "Direct-to-Consumer" pop-up.

What's the shopping event, which will festively unfurl on July 18, all about?

Visitors will get to support those apparel makers and purveyors who only sell through social media and their websites. In short? Think of the Night Market as a way to enjoy some of your favorite virtual shop spots in a brick-and-mortar-ish fashion.

As for the live tunes, which will be rocking the landmark's Market Plaza area, the same alfresco space where the sellers might be found?

The music will hail from the 1990s, a decade with so many dance-ready hits. True, the Original Farmers Market started in the '30s — 1934, to be exact — but joyful '90s jams feel just right for a 90th anniversary.

This is all free and no ticket is required. But, of course, you'll want funds for gyros and burgers and crepes and pizza and ice cream and a thousand other goodies, the tempting tastes that beckon visitors to stroll the fabled aisles of the Original Farmers Market.