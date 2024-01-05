Chocolate is the theme at this sweet (literally) family festival

What to Know International Festival of Chocolate at the Bowers Museum

Sunday, Jan. 7 in Santa Ana; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family festival will feature music, dance performances, and chocolate-centered booths (and samples)

So many of us observe a caboodle of tasty traditions at the start of the year, including eating something especially scrumptious, interesting, or tantalizing over the first 12 days of January.

Each day represents a month of the year and how you want that month-still-to-come to play out: If you'd like September to be especially spicy, eat something piquant on the ninth day of January.

Our wager, at least when it comes to this quirky pastime, is this: Just about everyone who observes this lighthearted exercise is nibbling something sweet each day of the 12-day run because we want all of the 2024 to be on the sweeter side.

And on Jan. 7, the first Sunday of the year, the Bowers Museum can help: That's where the International Festival of Chocolate will hold creamy court, giving families the chance to get out of the house and soak up some sunshine, sounds, and, oh yes, samples of chocolate.

The four-hour family-focused festival will set up sweet shop in the Santa Ana-based museum's Key Courtyard, the same place as bygone bashes.

Marimba Tropical and Electra Azteca will give the festivities musical flair, while Moana Nui will stage a dance performance.

A lecture on the history of chocolate, as well as a few booths helmed by chocolate makers, are also on the luscious line-up. And while there will be some samples, goodies will be available for purchase, too.

The Free Family Festivals at the Bowers Museum are gems, one and all, and there are more to come in 2024.

Perhaps that's how we make the year ahead sweet: We plan to attend more pay-nothing parties that brim with beauty, hope, and culture, and, on occasion, a few nummy nibbles, too.