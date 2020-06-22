Churriño Is Honoring Pride Month, Deliciously

What to Know 345 The Promenade N., Long Beach

Churros are an excellent snackable pick on any day of the week, but on Mondays they feel practically mandatory.

If you didn't make any over the weekend, and, truth be told, creating a crispy-exterior'd, soft-interior'd churro is an art form, there are places you can find the treat, which has the shape, and possibly the enchanting properties, of a magic wand.

Churriño Gourmet Dessert, which debuted near the end of 2019 at The Promenade in Long Beach, is making our churro dreams come true on Mondays, and every day of the week, but there's a joyful addition to the sweet scene in June: The shop is celebrating Pride Month.

Celebrating, and also giving back in an adorable and uplifting way. Look for the shop's limited-edition Pride stickers, available for $4.95 each, or a pair for $7.95.

Churriño will donate 20% of sticker sales to Long Beach's LGBTQ Center.

The snazzy stickers' vibe? "Love and unity" is the message, while rainbows and stars figure prominently.

There's also a new churro flavor for June, too, called Oh My Lover!

The name is catchy, and the churro itself? "Made to order, ...Oh My Lover! comes with three bite-sized churros filled with layers of lemon custard and chocotella, topped with fresh strawberries, coconut flakes plus a drizzle of condensed milk and a sprinkle of edible gold flakes for $5.95."

You can pick up your churros in-store, or curbside, or go with Door Dash, which has free Churriño delivery through June.