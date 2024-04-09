Cinespia's movie-big May includes LA State Historic Park and a first visit to the Rose Bowl

What to Know Cinespia's 23rd season opens in May 2024

The outdoor movie series, synonymous with Hollywood Forever Cemetery, regularly calls upon a few al fresco spots around Los Angeles

$22 general admission; "Mamma Mia!" screens on May 10 at LA State Historic Park near Chinatown; "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" is the May 17 movie while "Almost Famous" heads to the Rose Bowl on May 25

If you're a Hobbit, and you're having a thrilling adventure, you never know quite where the path will lead.

But you will know on May 17: The trail stops at Los Angeles State Historic Park, where "Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" is set to summon an ensorcelled evening.

The outfit behind this magical, orc-packed, Helms-Deep-ian delight? It's Cinespia, of course.

Well maybe "of course" is a bit glib: You may associate the outdoor movie series, which is unspooling into its 23rd season, with Hollywood Forever Cemetery and nowhere else.

But the movie-loving group has called upon other spacious and starlit spots over the decades — yes, decades — including Griffith Park near the Greek Theatre and Los Angeles State Historic Park, which sits a short scoot north DTLA.

The fabled park will play host to two Cinespia screenings during its kick-off month, with "Mamma Mia!" singing its ABBA-fied heart out on May 10. Then, on May 17, you'll want to ride for Rohan, or, rather, Los Angeles State Historic Park, where the second film of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy will do big-screen battle.

And on May 25? Here's the tune-tastic twist that longtime fans of Cinespia may eagerly pump their fists over: The series is heading to a new location, or at least new-to-Cinespia location, a destination that fits the starring film well.

The movie that will shimmer on the final Saturday of May 2024? It's "Almost Famous," which will rock hard at the Rose Bowl Stadium, a venue that has seen a major concert or two in its day.

"We're thrilled to be back for our 2024 summer season with an amazing initial lineup of films," said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt.

"We're also beyond excited to announce our newest venue, the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, where we will be showing a crowd favorite, 'Almost Famous,'" Wyatt added.

As with past screenings, a pop-up photo booth themed to the film will add panache, so be sure to show in your island-inspired wear, your Hobbit cloak, or your snazziest Stillwater style for a snapshot.

Tickets start at $22; read up on bringing a blanket, what to expect food-wise, and the other details you'll need to know before Cinespia-ing your movie-loving way to these two grand locations.

Pictured: A photo from an earlier "Almost Famous" Cinespia screening