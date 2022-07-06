Hotels

Conrad Los Angeles Debuts Downtown

The new hotel neighbors Walt Disney Concert Hall; both buildings were designed by acclaimed architect Frank Gehry.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Conrad Los Angeles opened on Wednesday, July 6
  • Conrad Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand helmed by Hilton, is the company behind the newly built hotel
  • Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup created two eateries in the hotel, which was designed by architect Frank Gehry

DTLA has seen a flurry of from-the-future structures in recent years, those buildings that push various architectural envelopes, and arrive at something exciting and new via their inventive approaches to design, interior flair, and purpose.

At the forefront of this eye-catching pack is the structure that debuted at the corner of Grand Avenue and West 1st Street in October 2003: We're talking about Walt Disney Concert Hall, of course, architect Frank Gehry's silver-sail'd wonder, a world-famous destination that still prompts people to marvel at its seemingly strange geometry, and gleaming dream of a design, nearly two decades along.

The celebrated cultural hub now has a brand-new neighbor, one that is making its official debut on Wednesday, July 6: Conrad Los Angeles, a luxury hotel designed by the innovative architect behind the concert hall that sits to its immediate west.

Peruse some photos of the new avant-garde inn, which is helmed by Conrad Hotels & Resorts, a Hilton-created luxury brand.

It isn't often that neighboring buildings are realized by the same acclaimed architect, making the corner of 1st and Grand an especially grand must-see for design devotees.
The hotel will be "anchored within The Grand LA," a complex featuring shops, restaurants, and living spaces, in addition to the 305-room hotel.
Skyscrapers are among the sights guests may see from the hotel rooms. Tara Bernerd & Partners created the interior look of Conrad Los Angeles.
Celebrated Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup are behind the two debuting dining concepts at the hotel. San Laurel is located on the 10th floor, and boasts big views and a menu that takes its inspiration from both Spain and California. Agua Viva is on an outdoor terrace and features Latin and Asian dishes, with shared plates and cool cocktails. Reservations will become available on July 8, 2022.
A pool, and Conrad Spa Los Angeles, are part of the wind-down experiences. Airlight, near the pool, is the place for "handheld bites, creative cocktails and stunning views of DTLA."
"We are excited to expand Hilton’s West Coast presence with the debut of the first Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in California, one of our largest growing markets in the U.S.," said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton.
"This is a monumental occasion as we open the doors to this incredible property amid downtown Los Angeles' development boom and we are looking forward to offering guests an unrivaled, luxury hospitality experience in this sought-after destination." For more information on Conrad Los Angeles, which is the first California property in the Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio, visit the hotel's site now.

