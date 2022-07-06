Conrad Los Angeles Debuts Downtown

What to Know Conrad Los Angeles opened on Wednesday, July 6

Conrad Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand helmed by Hilton, is the company behind the newly built hotel

Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup created two eateries in the hotel, which was designed by architect Frank Gehry

DTLA has seen a flurry of from-the-future structures in recent years, those buildings that push various architectural envelopes, and arrive at something exciting and new via their inventive approaches to design, interior flair, and purpose.

At the forefront of this eye-catching pack is the structure that debuted at the corner of Grand Avenue and West 1st Street in October 2003: We're talking about Walt Disney Concert Hall, of course, architect Frank Gehry's silver-sail'd wonder, a world-famous destination that still prompts people to marvel at its seemingly strange geometry, and gleaming dream of a design, nearly two decades along.

The celebrated cultural hub now has a brand-new neighbor, one that is making its official debut on Wednesday, July 6: Conrad Los Angeles, a luxury hotel designed by the innovative architect behind the concert hall that sits to its immediate west.

Peruse some photos of the new avant-garde inn, which is helmed by Conrad Hotels & Resorts, a Hilton-created luxury brand.

"This is a monumental occasion as we open the doors to this incredible property amid downtown Los Angeles' development boom and we are looking forward to offering guests an unrivaled, luxury hospitality experience in this sought-after destination." For more information on Conrad Los Angeles, which is the first California property in the Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio, visit the hotel's site now.