Corgi Beach Day to Romp at Home

Spying dozens of low-to-the-sand sweethearts bounding along the surf? It's a sight that says springtime in Southern California, at least among the many, many people who count themselves among Corgi supporters.

The annual So Cal Corgi Beach Day will not be happening in the traditional way in spring 2020, as part of our stay-at-home effort, but organizers are taking the smile-making event online. It's all happening virtually, on Facebook and Youtube, on May 23, giving you some time to make that lei or tutu for your favorite Fido.

Need adorable inspo? Let's look back at a few photos of cute Corgis hanging out on the beach.