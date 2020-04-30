Corgi Beach Day to Romp at Home

Spying dozens of low-to-the-sand sweethearts bounding along the surf? It's a sight that says springtime in Southern California, at least among the many, many people who count themselves among Corgi supporters.

The annual So Cal Corgi Beach Day will not be happening in the traditional way in spring 2020, as part of our stay-at-home effort, but organizers are taking the smile-making event online. It's all happening virtually, on Facebook and Youtube, on May 23, giving you some time to make that lei or tutu for your favorite Fido.

Need adorable inspo? Let's look back at a few photos of cute Corgis hanging out on the beach.

12 photos
1/12
Laura Fay
So Cal Corgi Beach Day is a breezy staple of our region's canine calendar.
2/12
Laura Fay
Dogs sometimes arrive in costume, or not, but they're always ready for a day of activities.
3/12
Laura Fay
This little one went with flower power.
4/12
Laura Fay
King Corgi made a royal cameo.
5/12
Laura Fay
A host of at-home activities are on the schedule for the May 23 event.
6/12
Laura Fay
More accessories, more adorable? We get the thinking behind this look.
7/12
Laura Fay
You can follow the social pages for So Cal Corgi Beach Day to get up on how to best prep for the late-May virtual meet-up.
8/12
Laura Fay
And, no, you don't need to have a Corgi in your casa to join.
9/12
Laura Fay
The beach bash is billed as "the biggest Corgi party on the planet"!
10/12
Laura Fay
The beloved pooches have been visiting the Pacific since 2012.
11/12
Laura Fay
Huntington Dog Beach is traditionally the go-to spot for this celebration.
12/12
Laura Fay
So strap on your favorite sweetie or call her up to your lap, for a festive Fido gathering is going ahead, from home, on May 23.

dogs

