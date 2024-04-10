Cycle from ‘Mission to Mission' in the San Gabriel Valley; streets will be closed to cars

What to Know Active Streets "Mission to Mission," presented by Active SGV

Free; Sunday, April 28

Cycle or stroll along car-free streets; the map will cover five miles, from South Pasadena's Mission Street to San Gabriel Mission

The weather is finally feeling mighty springlike, the hotter, brighter sort of spring that can peek out here, with powerful intensity, in the intervals between storms and gray days.

Gray-pril may still take effect — we're only a third of the way through the month, with May Gray and June Gloom glooming up the horizon — but sunnier times put us in a spoke-centric frame of mind.

Cycling is what we're dreaming about, or maybe simply sauntering along a closed-to-cars road while the sunbeams cast their magic. And playing a starring role in our reverie? The upcoming Active Streets "Mission to Mission," rolling on April 28.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Sunday spectacular has a new name — you might remember this airy outing as "626 Golden Streets" — but the same playful purpose: Get people moving, get people socializing or at least greeting neighbors, and make it all totally free.

The "Mission to Mission" in the name tells the happy story: Five miles of major San Gabriel Valley streets, wending from the mission in San Gabriel to the Metro station in South Pasdena, will be closed to motorized traffic on April's last Sunday.

Not for the full day, mind you, but for an impressive chunk. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and cyclists, skaters, joggers, and people seeking a good, long walk are invited to go in either direction, starting and stopping wherever they like.

Of course, if you do participate, you'll want to visit some of the hubs along the way. These are the places with information booths, places to enjoy a quick sip of water or snack, and lively sights, like cameos by Gabe, the spokes-Sasquatch for the event.

Volunteering is also a kind-hearted way to play a role with Active Streets and meet a few new buddies, too; find out more now.

Will we have Gray-pril on April 28 or will it be a brilliant and beamful day? Time will tell. But you don't need to guess at the map or where you'll go during "Mission to Mission": It's up on the site now.