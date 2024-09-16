Roam a garden full of glow: ‘Enchanted' tickets are going on sale

What to Know "Enchanted" at Descanso Gardens

Nov. 17-Jan. 5, 2025

Tickets go on sale to the public Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.; members sales began Sept. 10

$35-$45 non-members; other ticketing tiers are available

It's a merry marker, one that arrives each year before summer is even officially through: The big "it's 100 days to Christmas" moment, an occasion that reminds us that the ho-ho-holidays will soon arrive with bells and bows in tow.

Sept. 16 is that date, each and every year — Dec. 25 is exactly 100 days away — but we're usually in the decorating-for-fall swing in mid-September and not in planning-for-Christmas mode.

There is a way, however, to find some seasonal sparkle now, or at least look ahead to the most luminous time of year: "Enchanted" tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 17 at 10 in the morning.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is the illuminated experience at Descanso Gardens, a walk-through wonderland of shimmering sculptures, glowing "tulips," and stained-glass splendor.

The Ancient Forest is also fetchingly lit for the nighttime event, which glimmers most evenings from Nov. 17 through Jan. 5, 2025.

Warm drinks are for sale at the outdoor event, a happening that celebrates the nöel-themed nexus where nature and the holidays meet.

But before "Enchanted" can enchant visitors at the La Cañada Flintridge garden? "Carved" will cast an October-ethereal spell, giving pumpkin lovers the chance to admire all sorts of gorgeous gourds.

"Carved" twinkles from Oct. 4-30; tickets are on sale now.