Descanso Gardens Reveals ‘Carved' and ‘Enchanted' Dates

You'd have to really put some brainpower into pondering if there is a lighter, brighter, and all-out heatier time of year than the one that immediately follows the summer solstice.

Yes, we said "heatier," for the bold sunny days that often end June, and shimmer right into the Fourth of July, can feel as though the sun has turned up its own personal and powerful sun-o-stat.

But there is a time of year that shines a strong and sometimes strange light, and it begins right around the time that pumpkins begin popping up at local grocery stores.

And when pumpkins appear? It is almost time for "Carved," the perennially popular multi-day event at Descanso Gardens, to open.

The La Cañada Flintridge oasis, which is famous for coastal oaks, camellias, and springtime fruit blossoms, just revealed when "Carved" would return in 2022, and "Enchanted Forest of Light," too. (That's the shimmery spectacular that follows "Carved" by a few weeks.)

"Enchanted" is a holiday happening, beginning a few days ahead of Thanksgiving, but one that relies on ethereal illuminated art, making it one of Southern California's more creative seasonal experiences.

"Carved," which features thousands of beautifully carved pumpkins, will glow from Oct. 7 through 30.

Something awesome to anticipate? New designs and displays are in the whimsical works for the 2022 run, which won't be scary though "elegantly eerie" might apply.

"At Descanso Gardens, we know that you expect more,” said Executive Director, Juliann Rooke, “so this year we're making 'Carved' more exciting than ever before! Be ready for beautiful new exhibits and fun interactive activities everyone will enjoy."

There will be complementary goings-on, too, like pumpkin-sculpting events and a Día de los Muertos installation. Oh yes, and some adventures lit by black light, in addition to glow-in-the-dark face painting.

"Enchanted Forest of Light" opens to the public on Nov. 20, with a final date on Jan. 8, 2023. Artist Tom Fruin's celebrated stained-glass artworks will be back to dazzle visitors, and the "exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest" will make a welcome return, too.

Themed beverages and snacks will be sold at both events, should you want something pumpkin-y to snack upon in October or toasty to cup your hands around near the chilly end of the year.

But don't let the ultra-bright days of late June distract you from the fact that fall will be here before we know it.

In fact, tickets for both events go on sale in late summer: Sept. 1 is the date for members to purchase their tickets to "Carved" and "Enchanted Forest of Light," while non-members can secure their tickets on Sept. 15, 2022.

"Carved" tickets are $32-$38 for non-members and $20-$26 for members, while "Enchanted Forest of Light" admission is $34-$40 for non-members and $22-$28 for members.