Dine-out deals add flavor to the impressive OC Restaurant Week line-up

What to Know OC Restaurant Week is on through March 9

Dozens of restaurants, covering all kinds of cuisines, are participating

Lunches at select restaurants kick off at $15; several spots are mixing special cocktails, too

Daylight Saving Time will have us moving in the direction of our clocks come March 10, all to make sure we've properly sprung forward in time.

But other people may be moving in the direction of their favorite dine-out destination, lured by the lovely promise of more daylight, warmer afternoons, and the sort of sup-and-sit-easy promise of a special night out.

Helping us cross the bridge to that new phase of the year?

Restaurant Weeks, those sizable, city- or county-wide celebrations of great eateries and great opportunities for saving money, have a notable knack for helping nice nights out on the town come together in a seamless, not-too-pricey way.

And you won't even have to wait for March 10 to find those not-too-pricey offerings: A major Restaurant Week is happening across Orange County, a savory/sweet/savings-packed celebration that wraps on March 9.

Dozens of places are participating in the 2024 OC Restaurant Week, including Skyloft in Laguna Beach, The Pizza Press in Santa Ana, and Bluegold in Huntington Beach. Look also for some choice temptations under the "Snacks, Coffee Shops and More" header, with Gelato Paradiso in Newport Beach and Hui Lau Shan in Irvine on the roster.

The first price point? It's $15, and you'll find a few places going that route at lunchtime.

There are some "Luxe Dinners" that fall in the $60 to $120 range, and every place will be putting some of their best dishes, flavors, and focal foods forward.

You don't need to buy a pass or secure any ticket in advance; simply make a reservation at a place you love or have wanted to try or stop by to be seated.

But do dine by March 9, or Daylight Saving Time Eve, for that's the final evening of this deal-lovely lark. OC Restaurant Week is a festivity that foodily foretells that brighter days and more nights out are on the happy horizon, giving us a yummy way to send winter out the door.