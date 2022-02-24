Disney Just Unveiled Its Food & Wine Fest Treats

By Alysia Gray Painter

Booth by booth, plate by plate, glass by glass: The gourmand-tastic, Mickey-marvelous, try-one-try-everything extravaganza known as the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is again set to sizzle at the Anaheim theme park over several spring weeks.

Those weeks? They're ready to stoke our appetites soon: March 4, 2022 is the kick-off of this culinary tradition, with the bittersweet wrap-up set for April 26.

"This festival, with its unique 'tour' of California regions and neighborhoods, is a showcase for delicious fare, vibrant entertainment, festival merchandise and even time with Chef Goofy," says the Disneyland Resort team.

"A dozen festival marketplaces will offer mouthwatering bites and beverages for every palate."

Your admission and reservation to Disney California Adventure get you to where the fest is taking piquant place, while food and beverage items will be available for an additional cost.

One popular way to fest? Purchase a Sip & Savor Pass, and try eight different goodies, from sliders to pastries to mac & cheesy temptations to non-alcoholic sips.

But wait: If you're eager for a different dimension on this dine-strong celebration, there are a number of "exclusive festival and bookable experiences," like the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions. You'll need to reserve ahead if you'd like attend one of these unique and appetizing events.

Daydream now, foodies, and peruse just a few of the flavorful offerings on the 2022 line-up.

11 photos
1/11
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take flavorful place at the Anaheim theme park daily from March 4 through April 26, 2022.
2/11
Craving a fruity fantasy? Try the fest's decadent Raspberry Spiral Ration. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
3/11
The Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac is a whimsical offering. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
4/11
Petite Avocado Burgers have slider-style panache. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
5/11
The Orange-Honey Cold Brew is a refreshing choice. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
6/11
Yum: Look for the Glazed BBQ Pork Belly during the fest. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
7/11
Mickey always makes a cameo in a festival confection, and this year? It's the Caramel-Peanut Milk Chocolate Mickey Macaron. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
8/11
The Chicharron-crusted Fried Artichoke Dip is a savory pick. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
9/11
French Onion Grilled Beef Tenderloin Sliders are on the savory line-up. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
10/11
The Carbonara-Garlic Mac & Cheese? it's a piquant pick. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
11/11
Guests can try the IPA Sausage Dog during Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival from March 4 through April 26, 2022 at Disney California Adventure Park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Food FestivalAnaheimDisneyland ResortDisney California Adventure

