‘Fantasmic' returns to Disneyland with more magic, lots of Mickey, and Peter Pan, too

What to Know "Fantasmic," the Disneyland nighttime spectacular that debuted in 1992, is back at the Anaheim theme park ahead of Memorial Day Weekend; the theme park will offer a pair of nightly viewings starting May 24

The colossal dragon, a former centerpiece of the outdoor show, caught fire in the spring of 2023; the show moved to a temporary hiatus, with a vow to reopen in the spring of 2024

Fresh sights and longtime favorites, like Peter Pan aboard the Sailing Ship Columbia, will be back; "Fantasmic" dining packages are returning, too, at a trio of Disneyland restaurants

When Mickey Mouse quipped "some imagination, huh?" during "Fantasmic," the beloved Disneyland nighttime spectacular, guests at The Happiest Place on Earth truly believed that magic was merrily afoot.

So when the spectacle-packed extravaganza, which debuted at the Anaheim theme park's Rivers of America in 1992, took time off, a hiatus prompted when the show's dragon caught fire in 2023, fans knew that "some imagination" would happily hasten its much-anticipated return.

That return is swinging into Disneyland Park on Friday, May 24, and we do mean "swinging": Peter Pan will again be merrily squaring off with Captain Hook aboard the Sailing Ship Columbia, a feat-filled scene that involves daring acrobatics and pirate-style panache.

Upping the excitement of the mast-high moment? The reinvigorated show is introducing the Lost Boys, upping the action; Wendy, too, plays a heroic role

Peter is a longtime "Fantasmic" fan favorite, but so are Mickey Mouse and, dare we say it, the marvelous Maleficent. The "Sleeping Beauty" sorceress "ascends to a height of 35 feet as she appears to ignite the Rivers of America in flames" in the show, which may put Sorceror Mickey in something of a pickle... but we're betting he'll put his imagination to work.

The reimagined 25-minute production features energetic odes to "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King" and several other Disney classics. Colorful lights, stirring music, 21 water fountains, a half dozen "whale tails" that powerfully send water high into the air, and a trio of massive mist screens add to the enchanted aura.

Something sweet and savory to satiate appetites: "Fantasmic" dining packages are also back; options include the Blue Bayou Restaurant, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, and the River Belle Terrace.

