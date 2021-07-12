Disneyland Frightfully Fêtes the Holidays With Haunted Reveals

By Alysia Gray Painter

The wickedly wonderful word that the Haunted Mansion, Disneyland's fabulous phantom-tarium, would have a few "home improvements" before saying "boo" to guests again?

That news ethereally arrived in early April, just a few weeks ahead of the theme park's reopening. And while the reveals were surely spooky, fans of the world's best-known haunted house also kept their frightful fingers crossed for more reveals, specifically about Haunted Mansion Holiday.

The annual overlay, which pays playful tribute to "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," will indeed be back, starting on Sept. 3, along with its celebrated gingerbread house.

To celebrate that not-too-scary sweet, and mark its annual "Halfway to the Holidays" observance, the official Disney Parks Blog shared some early looks at Haunted Holiday merchandise, as well as what the 2021 gingerbread house will look like.

Scroll, if you dare, and see what's just ahead for the New Orleans Square landmark...

4 photos
1/4
Disneyland Resort
A new tee, casting an eerie light on Haunted Mansion Holiday's 20th anniversary, will be on the new line-up of wicked wearables this fall. Find it, starting Sept. 27, at Disneyland Resort.
2/4
The 2021 gingerbread house's theme? The 20th anniversary of Haunted Mansion Holiday. Look closely and you can see eeky odes to all of the gingerbread houses of years gone by. Do you recognize every single one? See (and smell) this sizable sweet on display in the Haunted Mansion ballroom from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021.
3/4
Need a bit of refreshment after the jovial jumps and sweet startles of Haunted Mansion Holiday? A new way to cart around your beverage is materializing (yep, Oogie Boogie makes a cameo on the front). The cute canteen is by Corksicle.
4/4
Pin please: Want to show your "spirited" support for Haunted Mansion Holiday and this big anniversary? There's an attach-it-to-your-lanyard, wear it on your lapel pin for that.

