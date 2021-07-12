Disneyland Frightfully Fêtes the Holidays With Haunted Reveals

The wickedly wonderful word that the Haunted Mansion, Disneyland's fabulous phantom-tarium, would have a few "home improvements" before saying "boo" to guests again?

That news ethereally arrived in early April, just a few weeks ahead of the theme park's reopening. And while the reveals were surely spooky, fans of the world's best-known haunted house also kept their frightful fingers crossed for more reveals, specifically about Haunted Mansion Holiday.

The annual overlay, which pays playful tribute to "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," will indeed be back, starting on Sept. 3, along with its celebrated gingerbread house.

To celebrate that not-too-scary sweet, and mark its annual "Halfway to the Holidays" observance, the official Disney Parks Blog shared some early looks at Haunted Holiday merchandise, as well as what the 2021 gingerbread house will look like.

Scroll, if you dare, and see what's just ahead for the New Orleans Square landmark...