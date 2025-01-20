The Haunted Mansion's attic icon, The Bride, makes a fresh Disneyland debut

What to Know The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park

The attraction, which opened in 1969 and has become a Disney icon, recently wrapped its "Haunted Mansion Holiday" run; the seasonal overlay is inspired by "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

A new Bride, a popular character seen in the attraction's attic section, debuted Jan. 18, along with the return of the original Haunted Mansion storyline

A ticket and reservation are required to visit Disneyland Park

Gazing into Madame Leota's crystal ball might reveal all sorts of remarkable things, the spooky secrets and enchanted tales of days long past.

But if you had peeked at this magical item a few months back, you might have seen a few wondrous things in particular.

For several things have been on the whimsical wind for the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park in recent months, including the reimagining of the outdoor queue and a new exterior shop named after the marvelous medium.

The refreshed outdoor area opened to guests in the fall, while Madame Leota's Somewhere Beyond, the new retail experience, began welcoming worldly and otherworldly visitors just ahead of Christmas 2024.

Now the Bride, an enigmatic and ethereal character seen in the Haunted Mansion's attic, is the "newest" debut at the world-famous phantom-filled favorite.

Of course, the veiled figure isn't new to the haunted house — she has been gracing the attic in various forms for decades, quite diaphanously — but a redesign has bestowed a more poignant aura upon the character, one that is diverges from her past "Black Widow Bride" persona.

"As guests enter the enhanced attic scene, they hear the sounds of a beating heart, passing by several portraits of a bride and her grooms," shares Disneyland Park.

"The images of the grooms appear and disappear. The ghostly bride appears to float, and her gown flows as guests see and hear her red beating heart."

A candelabra in her hands gives off "ghostly flames," adding a spectral sheen to the scene.

The Haunted Mansion may be home to 999 Happy Haunts, but for so many fans of The Happiest, Hauntiest Place on Earth, the veiled occupant of the attic remains a mysterious favorite, the ultimate forever-resident of the eerily charming attraction.