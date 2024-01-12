Disneyland Resort's Lunar New Year Foodie Guide has deliciously debuted

What to Know Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure Park

Jan. 23 through Feb. 18, 2024; a theme park ticket and a reservation are required

Strawberry milk tea macarons and Kung Pao baos are two tempting choices

Dancing into the Year of the Dragon is a joyful calling, one that involves family festivities, large-scale parades, hometown carnivals, and good food, the yummy sweets and savories that are both auspicious and appetizing.

Disneyland Resort has created a culinary line-up of celebratory snacks to honor the Lunar New Year, the sorts of hearty meals and colorful cookies that up the fun of visiting Disney California Adventure Park, where the month-long party will take place.

The strawberry milk tea macaron is one merry offering — the Mickey Mouse-inspired shape is an eye-catcher — while the Pork Banh Mi Sandwich boasts a bite of zingy bite.

Take a peek below at some of the piquant and playful treats set to debut on Jan. 23, when the celebration begins at the Anaheim theme park.

A park ticket and reservation are required to visit the Lunar New Year Celebration, do keep in mind.

Discover more about all of the Lunar New Year delights set to bloom around Disney California Adventure through late January and the first half of February (and a few days beyond).

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron (Bamboo Blessings at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – strawberry buttercream with a milk tea center. Available beginning Jan. 23, 2024. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Kung Pao Bao, available at Prosperity Bao & Buns at Disney California Adventure Park, has chicken, toasted peanuts and scallions. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Pork Banh Mi Sandwich features grilled pork belly with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, and jalapeño with spicy mayo. Find it at Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure Park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)