Disney’s Delish Lunar New Year Treats

It's the merry "Year of the Mouse" at Disney California Adventure, and the Anaheim theme park is celebrating the auspicious year to come with a host of cuisine-strong dishes inspired by traditional eats from Korea to China to Japan.

Eager to try a matcha and red bean cheesecake? Or super-savory seafood and pickled ginger dumplings? They're available at Disney California Adventure through Sunday, Feb. 9. Pick up a plate or two before watching Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, "Hurry Home" before World of Color, or visiting the Lucky Wishing Wall.

15 photos
1/15
The purple sweet potato Mont Blanc macaron can be found at Disney California Adventure Park as Disneyland Resort celebrates the Year of the Mouse this Lunar New Year, Jan. 17 through Feb. 9, 2020. During the 24 days of this multicultural celebration, guests will enjoy exciting live entertainment and musical performances, plus inspired food and beverage items across festival marketplaces. (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
2/15
Lo mein noodles dish with chicken meatball, cabbage salad and apple ginger slaw (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
3/15
Matcha and red bean cheesecake (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
4/15
Smoked beef bulgogi short rib on rice cake (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
5/15
Honey lime green tea (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
6/15
Seafood and pickled ginger dumplings with soy reduction, sriracha mayo and shaved bonito (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
7/15
Peach sojito (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
8/15
The Mickey Chinese hot dog bun (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
9/15
Bahn mi pork sandwich (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
10/15
Orange tempeh dish (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
11/15
Char siu pork bao with barbecued pork, pickled red onions and jalapeño (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
12/15
Almond milk tea with coffee jellies (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
13/15
Mango mousse (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
14/15
Vegetable egg roll with sesame garlic noodles, cilantro-cashew sauce and toasted potatoes (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)
15/15
Citrus Mickey tart (David/Nguyen Disneyland Resort)

