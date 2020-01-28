Disney’s Delish Lunar New Year Treats

It's the merry "Year of the Mouse" at Disney California Adventure, and the Anaheim theme park is celebrating the auspicious year to come with a host of cuisine-strong dishes inspired by traditional eats from Korea to China to Japan.

Eager to try a matcha and red bean cheesecake? Or super-savory seafood and pickled ginger dumplings? They're available at Disney California Adventure through Sunday, Feb. 9. Pick up a plate or two before watching Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, "Hurry Home" before World of Color, or visiting the Lucky Wishing Wall.