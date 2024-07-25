Kind hearts and canines: This comedy night helps pups in need

What to Know "Stand Up for Pets" at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista

Friday, July 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.; 21+, dogs welcome

$25 general, $40 for table seating

We're on the front step of one of the most Fido-forward months of the year: Dogust, when we celebrate shelter pets.

Perhaps you're honoring your own rescued buddy on the first day of Dogust — Aug. 1 is the birthday given to the millions of shelter pets that don't have official dates of birth — or you're seeking a winsome way to give dogs in need of help a needed boost.

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace has championed canines, cats, and other critters in so many moving ways; it's a vibrant, animal-centered destination for training classes, adoption fairs, and, occasionally, a popular comedy night.

That's right: Comedy isn't just found in the clubs, something that must surely please people who love hanging out with their pooches while also enjoying laugh-laden events.

Good news, laugh-loving Lassie lovers: "Stand Up for Pets," the animal center's every-so-often fundraising event, returns July 26 with a line-up of canine-supporting comics.

Justin Klose, Leah Knauer, Hugo Galaxy, Angie Stroud, Antjuan Tobias, and host Caitlin Benson will all bring the funny to the four-footed festivity.

A ticket is $25, but if you want to sit at a table, choose the $40 option.

DJ music from Anna Krylova, brews from Three Weavers Brewing Company, No. 3 Gin's "signature" libation, and a visit from the Wing Lord food truck are also trotting into the Playa Vista location.

As are dogs: They're invited, too, making this comedy night a well-loved rarity.

The evening is open to 21+ human guests, though what that may be in dog years, we're not sure; we'll let the up-with-pups performers muse on all of the merry topics associated with our continuing, no-apologies-required obsession with dogs.

The evening's beneficiary is the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund; a portion of each ticket will be donated to the cause.