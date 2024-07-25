Playa Vista

Kind hearts and canines: This comedy night helps pups in need

Your dog is invited to join you for guffaws and grins at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Rawlstock

What to Know

  • "Stand Up for Pets" at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista
  • Friday, July 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.; 21+, dogs welcome
  • $25 general, $40 for table seating

We're on the front step of one of the most Fido-forward months of the year: Dogust, when we celebrate shelter pets.

Perhaps you're honoring your own rescued buddy on the first day of Dogust — Aug. 1 is the birthday given to the millions of shelter pets that don't have official dates of birth — or you're seeking a winsome way to give dogs in need of help a needed boost.

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace has championed canines, cats, and other critters in so many moving ways; it's a vibrant, animal-centered destination for training classes, adoption fairs, and, occasionally, a popular comedy night.

That's right: Comedy isn't just found in the clubs, something that must surely please people who love hanging out with their pooches while also enjoying laugh-laden events.

Good news, laugh-loving Lassie lovers: "Stand Up for Pets," the animal center's every-so-often fundraising event, returns July 26 with a line-up of canine-supporting comics.

Justin Klose, Leah Knauer, Hugo Galaxy, Angie Stroud, Antjuan Tobias, and host Caitlin Benson will all bring the funny to the four-footed festivity.

A ticket is $25, but if you want to sit at a table, choose the $40 option.

DJ music from Anna Krylova, brews from Three Weavers Brewing Company, No. 3 Gin's "signature" libation, and a visit from the Wing Lord food truck are also trotting into the Playa Vista location.

As are dogs: They're invited, too, making this comedy night a well-loved rarity.

The evening is open to 21+ human guests, though what that may be in dog years, we're not sure; we'll let the up-with-pups performers muse on all of the merry topics associated with our continuing, no-apologies-required obsession with dogs.

The evening's beneficiary is the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund; a portion of each ticket will be donated to the cause.

