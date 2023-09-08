‘Doors Open California' is celebrating our state's vintage gems with fests and tours

What to Know "The Largest Statewide Celebration of Historic Places" will take place at multiple locations on Sept. 9 and 10

$20 gives you entry at 70 places around California

Wish the Anaheim Packing District's historical Packard Building a happy 100th on Saturday, Sept. 9; a car show, tours, and culinary treats are on the schedule

Time-hopping is a lovely and long-established tradition in the Golden State, and you don't even need some fancy sci-fi machine to do so; you only need to look down the street, or around the corner, for a notable building, park, or destination that has handsomely weathered the decades.

The California Preservation Foundation is paying play-filled and festive homage to dozens of these landmarks on Sept. 9 and 10, and the timing couldn't be better: California's birthday just happens to be the ninth of September. (It's turning 173 in 2023, but surely you know that.)

How it all works?

Pay $20 and enjoy a variety of "Doors Open California" stops, from Ventura to West Hollywood and beyond, with tours, talks, and special events dotting the weekend calendar.

In Orange County, a major bash is happening in the heart of the downtown area: The pretty Packard Building is marking a century, and the Anaheim Packing District will show the love in several celebratory ways on Saturday, Sept. 9.

A classic car show is one highlight, live jazz music, and opportunities to take an info-packed stroll around the picturesque structure, with a guide at the lead, will abound.

Dressing up, '20s-style? That's encouraged.

Making time for a cocktail that's themed to the 1920s, the sort of libation that boasts Prohibition-style flair? Those will be available for purchase for the 21-and-over set.

You can check out the effervescent Anaheim affair here, which, again, is just on Sept. 9, or view all of the Sept. 9 and 10 "Doors Open California" gatherings across the state, with further details about each history-drenched to-do.