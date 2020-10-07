Downtown Disney Is Full of Fanciful Fall Treats

You know, we know, and everyone knows the following fall-based fact: Pumpkin's spicy reign, when it comes to the tempting sweets we eat this time of year, will soon come to a close for another ten or so months.

Oh, for sure, some pumpkin-inspired goodies may push on into Thanksgiving, but once we get into November the pecan cravings grow, and then peppermint makes an entrance, and all of the holiday flavors immediately behind it.

Which means it is time to make for Downtown Disney District for an October eat-around, pumpkin people, one that includes pumpkin churros, pumpkin cupcakes, and pumpkin cheesecake macaroons, too.

The Disney Blog just shared its Foodie Guide to 2020 Fall Treats, a round-up of confections that can be found around the shops-and-restaurant district, which is open daily. (Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure are temporarily closed.)

Want to find Disney-specific sweets? Marceline's Confectionary is a fun first stop. Look for beautifully made goodies themed to The Evil Queen's Magic Mirror, Hades from "Hercules," Ursula from "The Little Mermaid," and Minnie Mouse, too.