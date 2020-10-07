Downtown Disney Is Full of Fanciful Fall Treats

By Alysia Gray Painter

You know, we know, and everyone knows the following fall-based fact: Pumpkin's spicy reign, when it comes to the tempting sweets we eat this time of year, will soon come to a close for another ten or so months.

Oh, for sure, some pumpkin-inspired goodies may push on into Thanksgiving, but once we get into November the pecan cravings grow, and then peppermint makes an entrance, and all of the holiday flavors immediately behind it.

Which means it is time to make for Downtown Disney District for an October eat-around, pumpkin people, one that includes pumpkin churros, pumpkin cupcakes, and pumpkin cheesecake macaroons, too.

The Disney Blog just shared its Foodie Guide to 2020 Fall Treats, a round-up of confections that can be found around the shops-and-restaurant district, which is open daily. (Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure are temporarily closed.)

Want to find Disney-specific sweets? Marceline's Confectionary is a fun first stop. Look for beautifully made goodies themed to The Evil Queen's Magic Mirror, Hades from "Hercules," Ursula from "The Little Mermaid," and Minnie Mouse, too.

8 photos
1/8
Marceline's Confectionary is paying tasty tribute to both the Magic Mirror from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" as well as Hades from "Hercules." (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)
2/8
The California Churro cart has your pumpkin churros. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)
3/8
Apple is an autumnal flavor star at Salt & Straw, so stop by for a pomme-playful scoop of something cold and sweet. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)
4/8
Craving something sippable that's also rocking the pumpkin cred? Jamba Juice has a Pumpkin Smash. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)
5/8
Kayla's Cake is going with a merry mummy theme in 2020. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)
6/8
You can also find pumpkin cheesecake macaroons at the shop. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)
7/8
Cin-a-Bitz with caramel dip is a Wetzel's Pretzel's classic. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)
8/8
And Sprinkles Cupcakes have moist pumpkin cupcakes in house for October. Downtown Disney District is open daily in Anaheim, while Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure are temporarily closed. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)

