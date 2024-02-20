Dragons and lions shall dance at Kidspace's joyful Lunar New Year celebration

What to Know Lunar New Year at Kidspace Children's Museum

Feb. 24 and 25, 2024

Dragon dances, lion dances, and Year of the Dragon activities; included with museum admission

February is fleeting, and even with its extra, every-four-years, kind-of-surprising-but-not day in 2024 — yep, it is Leap Year — the month will soon be concluded.

Likewise, the many marvelous Year of the Dragon delights are also beginning to dance out the door, so finding your way to a late-February festivity that features cultural traditions, beautiful costumes, and lovely music should be a playful priority right now.

Good news: One of the most playful and play-filled spots in all of Southern California, Kidspace Children's Museum, is staging a lucky and lively Lunar New Year celebration, complete with all of the terrific trimmings.

Dragons shall dance, in honor of their special year, and lions, too, while storyteller Barbara Wong will spin fantastical scenarios in the Stone Hollow Amphitheater.

The event, which is spanning two days, will include a few different activities. Saturday has puppet-making, led by the team from the USC Pacific Asia Museum, while the Magic Pens Art and Writing Club will add sweetness to Sunday (Field Elementary's Mandarin Dual Language Immersion Program is presenting the creative offering).

If you'd definitely like to be there for the dancing, it will happen at 11:15 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

How to enter this realm of tradition, joy, and family fun? By purchasing your ticket in advance: All of the Lunar New Year entertainment and activities are included with your Kidspace Children's Museum admission.