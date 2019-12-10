Enter the Worlds of ‘Jumanji’ and ‘The Avengers’

What to Know "Avengers: Damage Control"

"Jumanji: Reverse the Curse"

Void locations around SoCal include Anaheim, Glendale, and Santa Monica; check first to see if the VR experience you're interested in is playing at your chosen location

A compelling argument could be made that December is the month most given to flights of fancy, and fantasy, and awesome imagination, too.

We're in the Grinch's corner, and we're cheering on our favorite flying reindeer, and movies are awash in magic realism and mystery.

How, though, can we enter such strange and surreal worlds, without finding an actual human-sized portal in our television or the book on the coffee table?

By visiting The Void, that newer nexus for virtual reality storytelling.

If you've called upon your nearest location in recent months, you may have found yourself in the thick of an adventure involving Wreck-It Ralph, or some Stormtroopers, or even a Victorian-era demon.

But two new tales have joined the line-up, and the thrills are real.

In "Avengers: Damage Control," you'll try out "... a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies," a design helmed by Shuri. Then? You'll need to protect this awesome tech from a nefarious enemy, but fear not: Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and other Marvel-ous icons'll be at your side.

And in the brand-new "Jumanji: Reverse the Curse"? You're off to the jungle to find the Scepter of Se'payu, which has been pinched by a dastardly foe.

Ready to escape the holiday hubbub for awhile? Suit up at The Void, but be sure to check and see whether the story you'd like to join is playing at The Void near you.